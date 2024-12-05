Fashionably green: FairPrice Finest launches sustainable shopping bag in collaboration with designer Anya Hindmarch

If you frequent FairPrice Finest or Little Farms for your grocery run, this one's for you.

Renowned luxury UK brand Anya Hindmarch has partnered both food retailers, as well as sustainable manufacturing company Solent Group, to launch a new generation shopping bag, The Universal Bag, as part of its global food retailers initiative to encourage reusing.

If the name of the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's the same one behind the world-famous I'm Not A Plastic Bag tote.

The Universal Bag is 100-per-cent recycled and recyclable, and is said to last 10 years, having been extensively tested for durability. Materials used in making the bag have also been fully certified under the Global Recycling Scheme.

In fact, this project is open to all food retailers globally and each partner is allowed to customise its own exclusive version of The Universal Bag.

FairPrice Group and Little Farms are the first food retailers to bring this project to our shores, with FairPrice Group launching their edition on Friday (Dec 6).

On Nov 30, FairPrice Finest unveiled the product on their social media page, with information on how customers can get their hands on the bag.

The Universal Bag will retail at $22 with FairPrice Group launching their blue version at all 39 FairPrice Finest stores islandwide from Dec 6.

In a press release, Anya Hindmarch said that The Little Farms edition, which is green in colour, will be available in all six stores from mid to late December.

These versions are the 17th and 18th editions, following in the footsteps of an international line-up of food retailers , from the UK, Hong Kong and Japan.

Since the launch of The Universal Bag in 2021, the project has collaboratively saved over 230 tonnes of virgin plastic from landfill.

I'm Not A Plastic Bag tote

In 2007, this exclusive canvas tote bag created by Anya Hindmarch became a global phenomenon.

On launch day, 80,000 people queued to purchase this tote from popular British supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

Famous faces, from Keira Knightley to Lily Allen, were spotted out and about with the bag.

This ramped up global publicity, igniting a discourse in the UK on single-use plastic bags which ultimately contributed to the nation's decision to charge for plastic bags.

