The Fast and the Furious comes to life with SpeedKore's Hellacious Charger

Built as a road-going version of the car driven by Dominic Toretto in Universal Pictures' latest addition to its Fast & Furious franchise, F9, the Hellacious Charger is a mid-engine classic muscle car built by custom car builders SpeedKore.

The company has worked with the Fast & Furious franchise since 2015, when its 1970 Dodge Charger 'Tantrum' appeared in Furious 7. Both the Hellacious and Tantrum Chargers will appear in the F9 movie.

Hellacious gets its power from a supercharged 6.2-litre Hellcat V8 mounted between the rear axles in a custom SpeedKore-engineered frame. The engine's 697bhp and 881Nm of torque are transferred to to the rear wheels via a gated manual Graziano transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo.

A glass rear hatch exposes the engine bay, which houses a 6.2-litre Hellcat V8.

The Hellcat-sourced V8 breathes through a custom exhaust fabricated from MagnaFlow components, with the SpeedKore-designed headers and dual mufflers routed high in the chassis.

A front-mount Saldana performance radiator keeps the engine cool while accommodating the mid-engine architecture of the car. At the rear, high-performance intercoolers feed cool air to the 2.4-litre supercharger.

Brembo six-piston calipers mounted at the front, while dual Brembo four-piston calipers out back help Hellacious stop on a dime. A customary hydraulic hand brake assists with drifts and slides. Completing this purpose-built setup are custom-built 18-inch Hellacious centre-lock wheels.

Hellacious is styled in full carbon fibre like SpeedKore's previous Chargers. Pronounced fender cut-outs, unique body siding and a glass rear hatch exposes the engine compartment complete the aggressive bodywork, and BASF Glasurit matte-black paint adds sinister style.

Inside, Hellacious sports a spartan, no-frills interior. Low-back racing seats and Simpson harnesses keep the driver and passenger in place, with gauges mounted in an aluminium dashboard relaying necessary information to the driver.

To balance the extensive body modifications, SpeedKore included some subtle details as well. The vertical-slat grille uses original 1968 Dodge Charger hideaway head lights, and is finished with metal brightwork, complimenting the brushed steel front and rear bumpers.

The vertical-slat grille uses original 1968 Dodge Charger hideaway head lights.

A rear fascia with round quad taillights completes the look.

