'Fast, fresh and fuss-free': foodpanda unveils new online grocery shopping experience

Ninety-five per cent of Singaporeans spend a full working day a month on grocery shopping alone, according to a survey done in August 2023 by foodpanda and DFI Retail Group.

That's one full day gone that we could be spending on self-care, Netflix or with our loved ones instead. Could shopping for groceries online truly help us mete out more time for ourselves?

That's exactly what foodpanda hopes to offer.

Partnering DFI Retail Group and yuu Rewards Club, the delivery platform promises a more convenient and rewarding online grocery shopping experience for its users.

Under this new partnership, foodpanda users will have a selection of close to 20,000 grocery items from Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Giant available for purchase on the app.

This includes speciality items such as premium fresh produce and meats, organic food and beverages, plant-based products, as well as bulky household items.

With products priced the same online as they are in-store, you'll no longer need to head down physically to get your everyday groceries; you can purchase them on the foodpanda app instead.

To keep these items fresh until they're delivered to your doorstep – especially if they're fresh produce and meats that need to be refrigerated – foodpanda assures users that they'll receive their orders within an hour. That's just an episode of your favourite show!

In addition, the three-way partnership sweetens the shopping experience with the introduction of yuu Rewards to the app.

Now you can earn yuu Points from making purchases and for every dollar spent, you’ll earn 1 yuu Point.

Accumulating these yuu Points will grant you rewards on the app or offset future purchases on other yuu partner brands like Guardian Health & Beauty, 7-Eleven, BreadTalk, Toast Box, Food Junction, Food Republic, Food Opera and more.

"The launch of Singapore's most iconic supermarkets on foodpanda signifies a major milestone in our ambition to deliver a holistic grocery shopping experience for our customers," foodpanda Singapore CEO Lawrence Wen said.

"We want to be the fastest, freshest, most fuss-free and rewarding brand in Singapore, and this partnership allows us to do that," he added.

