Fast track to fat loss? TikTok user suggests working out on an empty stomach

There are many ways to lose kilos.

For Eddy, he believes that fasted cardio is one of the "fastest way to lose fats". He took his train of thought to TikTok on Tuesday (Aug 1), where he explained a bit more on the concept.

Working out first thing in the morning is what Eddy calls fasted cardio, meaning you will be exercising on an empty stomach. It can be either a run, hitting the gym or even cycling.

When you're asleep, your body taps into sugar and carbs for energy to sleep, Eddy said in the video, so when you wake up in the morning, those nutrients are depleted and your body taps into fats for energy, eventually leading to fat loss.

According to Eddy, fasted cardio will help you lose fats quickly but it will also affect your stamina, mentioning that "you can't push as hard" on an empty stomach.

Netizens were naturally curious about this workout concept.

One netizen wanted to know if running at night would make any difference, to which Eddy replied: "No right or wrong time to do cardio."

One other user, though, cautioned that there was a lack of scientific evidence to support the theory that fasted cardio "burns fat" faster.

Another netizen pointed out that being in a calorie deficit is more important than fasted cardio.

Calorie deficit explained

For the uninitiated, calorie deficit simply means you burn more calories than you consume.

For instance, if you burn about 2,500 calories in a day and you only consume 2,000 calories, you are in a deficit of 500 calories.

While fasted cardio might help you burn more calories, eating healthily also plays a crucial role in weight loss.

But is fasted cardio all it's cracked up to be?

According to an article by Healthline, "research is mixed on the effectiveness" of fasted cardio.

However, some studies show that fasted cardio increases fat-burning effects as "aerobic exercise performed in the fasted state induces higher fat oxidation than exercise performed in the fed state".

There are also potential downsides to this approach, though.

In the case where there are not enough carbohydrates in your system, your body might use protein as fuel, which could lead to less muscle mass.

According to experts, fasted cardio is not the be-all and end-all to achieving a healthy routine.

The most important thing to do is to focus on a well-rounded lifestyle with a balanced workout plan, proper nutrition and having ample rest.

READ ALSO: Losing 42kg in under 2 years: Singapore woman achieves feat mostly by walking

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.