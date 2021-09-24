Fastbacks are bringing sexy back - here are our top picks

In simple terms, fastbacks are cars that look like sedans, except that the entire rear of the car lifts like a hatchback’s come loading time.

Yes, that means the rear windscreen goes up, too, thereby presenting you with a giant aperture ready to swallow your stuff whole. Alligator-style, baby.

Yet, because they’re fastbacks, not hatchbacks nor estates, you get a comely sloping posterior, often with a short little boot-like deck for extra seductive points.

Cars of this ilk, thus, tend to be of the design-led variety. Mamma Mia!

The current-generation A5 Sportback is so appealing that it is actually outselling the A4 Sedan, despite being costlier. That proves that drivers are willing to pay a premium for design.

This fastback is available two variants – a 148hp front-wheel-drive and a 245hp quattro (all-wheel-drive). Our choice, of course, would be the latter, for its performance hits the sweet spot. If you want something stronger, there is the S5 Sportback (from $361,518) to check out.

If the S5 Sportback is still too tame, then the range-topping RS 5 Sportback will be your cup of tea. This rorty fastback isn’t just the quickest in its line-up – it’s also the most engaging to drive on account of its tail-happy character.

This is an ultra high-tech, industrial-chic, chiselled, sophisticated and handsome grand tourer. Except it’s swoopier, sportier, lower, and, well… handsome-er. What’s not to like?

The RS 7 Sportback takes everything that the A7 is good at and turns it up by another three notches.

As a grand tourer/fastback, it excels at cossetting occupants. But when the driver demands it, the twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 delivers 591hp and 800Nm, propelling this two-tonne cruise missile from rest to 100km/h in an eye-watering 3.6 seconds.

This is one of BMW’s best all-rounders, for its combination of comfort, pace, space and versatility make it a compelling luxury proposition.

Unfortunately, models like these are being overshadowed by the brand’s newer and shinier EV and SUV offerings. So, if you’ve ever wanted a Bimmer fastback, consider acquiring one of these, and soon.

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid/Ioniq Electric (from $109,999/$142,888)

The Ioniq Hybrid is a solid value-for-money fastback, offering efficiency, reliability and driver-friendliness.

And if you want to be even “greener”, there’s also the IONIQ Electric, which offers punchier performance, even better refinement and decent range, too.

Kia gate-crashes the German Bundesliga and immediately starts bloodying noses. A sporting executive car par excellence, this balletic and lightning-quick, all-singing, all-dancing “bahn-stormer” will put a smile on your face every time.

There is nothing subtle about the way this luridly suggestive fastback looks either, and you will turn as many heads on the open road as you will make hearts flutter.

Is the Mercedes CLS too “ordinary” for you? Are Porsche Panameras too common a sight?

Then consider the more flamboyant AMG GT 43 4Matic 4-Door Coupe instead. Despite its hulking size, the AMG GT is light on its feet and can still hustle its way around corners when needed.

Previously available as a sedan, this handsome German now comes as a fastback. Apart from its cool design, the Insignia offers plenty of space, nifty handling and relatively punchy performance. However, its low-key presence means it is relatively unseen and underrated by most buyers.

Oh my, what big teeth you have. Nothing says confidence like a glowing pair of fangs on your modern, purposeful visage. The rest of this fetching Peugeot flying the battalion colours for the French brand’s striking design offensive is equally beautiful, and not just on the outside.

The dashboard is one of the industry’s most creative in its use of shapes and layers. Return of the executive car? SUVs have much to fear from this very desirable machine.

I have a 911, I have a sedan. Ungh! Porsche Panamera! Google Pikotaro’s PPAP if that sentence flummoxed you. Legit, though, this is a family car with all the family moves.

Improbably quick and improbably bewitching to drive, it is a strong candidate in one of those eternal “all the car you ever need” hypotheticals.

Simply clever indeed. If you asked someone what they looked for in a family car in the plainest terms, size, good looks, comfort, value, and ease of use will likely be the top-ranking virtues.

The Octavia has them in spades, right down to its cavernous interior and confident dynamics. This is what results from taking a clear-eyed approach to carmaking with an obvious clarity of vision. An exceptionally easy car to recommend.

This fastback is luxury model in all but name. Its commodious cabin offers tremendous legroom for backseat passengers, while refinement is enhanced by the standard DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) system that provides a pillowy-soft ride.

And of course, the Superb has a giant boot that can swallow anything from golf clubs to a full-size bicycle.

This article was first published in Torque.