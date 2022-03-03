Faster EV charging times in Singapore now possible with new standard

EV drivers in Singapore can expect faster charging times in the future, following LTA’s introduction of the new TR 25:2022 or national electric vehicle charging standard.

The biggest changes are the upgraded charging limits for fast chargers, namely the Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHAdeMO Charging System.

With the new standard, the limit for CCS has more than doubled from 200kW to 500kW, while the limit for CHAdeMO has doubled from 200kW to 400kW.

CHAdeMO is not as popular as CCS, and is typically used by Japanese EV models. Fast-charging a Lexus UX300e or Nissan Leaf , for instance, require a CHAdeMO charger.

Low-power charging modes

LTA is introducing Mode 2A and 2B, which offer less than 2.3kW.

Mode 2A allows for the use of low-powered versions of existing Mode 2 portable chargers, while 2B allows for the charging of detachable EV batteries.

Charging via Mode 2A and Mode 2B is only permitted using 15 Ampere (15A) sockets, and each socket may only serve one charger at a time to avoid electrical overloading.

Battery swapping for motorcycles

Manufacturers have begun producing electric motorcycles. To cater to these, the TR 25:2022 standard also includes standards for battery swapping for motorbikes.

This will help provide more options for owners in the future.

For stakeholders

Charger owners now only need to have their charging points inspected thrice instead of four times a year. Bespoke environmental tests have been discontinued, as periodic maintenance and inspections are adequate to ensure their safety.

