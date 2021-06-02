Father's Day food delivery: Restos with feasts for the occasion

No dine-in doesn’t mean you can’t still give your dad or father figure the best meal he deserves.

With our list of restaurants offering food deliveries in Singapore, treat your dad to a stay-home feast this Father’s Day.

1. Black Tap

Here’s a cool Father’s Day idea: Recreate the classic American burger joint experience at home with Black Tap’s extensive array of over 55 food and beverage options, available for both takeaway and island-wide with GrabFood delivery .

Level up your stay-in meals and enjoy your favourite gourmet burgers and salads with Black Tap’s takeaway bundles, which include the Dinner for Two ($55++), The Roommate Deal ($80++; for three pax), and the Family Meal ($128++; for four pax) – a scrumptious feast of four mains with a choice of two snacks/wings and two classic milkshakes.

Other exclusive takeaway offerings include Wings 4 Ways ($34++), as well as the DIY CrazyShake® Kit ($50++) available in two flavours – The Brooklyn Blackout and The Cake Shake.

A fun family-bonding experience, each kit comes with two milkshakes, delicious toppings and fixings, as well as an instruction card for a fun DIY experience at home.

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: Bundles start at $55++ for two

Order: Via GrabFood delivery, or visit its website here .

Black Tap

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave., #L1-80, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

Tel: 6688 9957

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

2. Blue Jasmine

Celebrate Dad’s special day with a sumptuous Thai feast at Blue Jasmine with its exclusive 6-course Father’s Day Set Menu. Appetisers comprise a tantalising Tam Mua Seafood Salad and Blue Jasmine’s take on the classic street food snack – the Deep-Fried Thai Fish Cake with Cucumber Relish.

Tuck into the comforting Tom Kar Gai, a creamy coconut milk-based soup with the perfect level of sourness, sweetness, spice, and savouriness all at once.

The menu’s hearty mains (Sun-Dried Chicken with Green Chilli Dip and Gaeng Som) are paired best with steamed jasmine rice, which also included in the set. A Chinese-style dish made specially for dads this Father’s Day, the Nai Bai with Abalone offers pleasingly familiar flavours.

Not to be missed is an indulgent dessert selection that includes Tako, a layered Thai coconut pudding, Thai Sago Coconut balls covered with freshly grated coconut, and Koswee, a Singapore-style Nonya dessert made with gula melaka and rice flour, coated in desiccated coconut.

When: June 12 - 20, 2021

Price: $98 nett (Four pax); $148 nett ( Six pax)

Order: Order via its website here . Available for takeaway via self-collection.

Blue Jasmine

Address: 10 Farrer Park Station Rd., Level 5, Park Hotel Farrer Park, 217564

Tel: 6824 8851

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (daily)

3. Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Indulge in hearty traditional British fare with Bread Street Kitchen’s classics that are perfect for sharing with the family this Father’s Day.

Choose from appetisers such as the tamarind-spiced chicken wings ($18++) and Alaskan king crab and apple cocktail ($28++), and delight in signatures such as traditional fish and chips ($30++) and the slow roasted Dingley Dell pork belly ($29++), served with apple puree, mustard apple salsa and whole grain mustard jus.

Complete the feast with the Diplomatico Reserva rum cheesecake ($19++), the perfect no-bake dessert with triple-blend Venezuela rum, vanilla and diced mangoes on the side.

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $18++

Order: Visit its website here to order.

Bread Street Kitchen

Address: 2 Bayfront Ave., #01-81 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

Tel: 6688 5665

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

4. CUT + Spago by Wolfgang Puck

Award-winning restaurants CUT and Spago by Wolfgang Puck have joined forces to offer a combined takeaway menu featuring its greatest hits that’s great for a Father’s Day dinner spread.

Grilled over burning coals and glowing embers of apple wood, CUT’s 21-day aged, Illinois Corn-Fed USDA Prime Steak is available in various cuts starting from $64++.

Other menu highlights include the Baby Chicken ($39++), the classic Spago Cheese Burger ($29++), as well as the Honey Miso Broiled Black Cod ($52+). Round up the meal with a homely Pecan Pie or the tangy Lemon Meringue Pie ($52++, serves eight), available exclusively for takeaway.

Fans of CUT’s handcrafted cocktails can now enjoy a slice of the restaurant’s epic bar action at home.

A selection of five bottled cocktails is available for takeaway (self-collection only), including the vodka-based Garden of Eden ($90++ for 500ml), classic barrel-aged Bespoke Negroni ($90++ for 500ml), and the signature Rough Love ($142++ for 1100ml) which comes with a bottle of champagne for guests to top the drink off just before serving.

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $29++

Order: Visit its website here to order.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Address: 2 Bayfront Ave., B1-71, Galleria Level The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972

Tel: 6688 8517

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon. to Fri.)

Spago by Wolfgang Puck

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue L57, Sands SkyPark Hotel, Tower 2, 018956

Tel: 6688 9955

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

5. db Bistro & Oyster Bar

Stay home this Father’s Day and indulge in db Bistro & Oyster Bar’s fresh seafood creations and traditional French classics, as the restaurant offers a handpicked selection of signature dishes.

Highlights include the luxurious db Bistro signature oscietra caviar ($150++ for 50g), the Boston lobster roll ($25++), hearty roasted tomato soup ($15++), and the USDA prime ribeye steak frites ($55++) served with a petite salad, peppercorn sauce and French fries.

Complement the bistro classics with a decadent molten chocolate cake ($10++) filled with a sea salt caramel core, or db Bistro’s well-loved bite-sized signature lemon madeleines ($5++).

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $25++

Order: Visit its website here to order.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar

Address: 2 Bayfront Ave., B1-48 Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

Tel: 6688 8525

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

6. Fat Cow

As Father’s Day approaches, seize the opportunity to tell your father ‘I love you’, be it in words or through a special set lunch at Fat Cow. Available for takeaway from June 15 to 20 at $99++, the gastronomic set lunch features delicious appetisers like the silky soft Chawanmushi and Miso Soup.

Thereafter, can refresh the palate with the premium Yasai Seiro Mushi, before enjoying a selection of mains such as the Karei Nitsuke – righteye flounder simmered in a delicious broth; and a tantalising cut of Miyazaki Wagyu Steak that is seasoned simply with salt, then seared to seal in all the juices.

When: June 15 - 20, 2021

Price: From $99++

Order: Call 6735 0308 or visit here to place your orders.

Fat Cow

Address: 1 Orchard Blvd., #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 248649

Tel: 6735 0308

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (daily)

7. KOMA

Satisfy your cravings at home with KOMA via a selection of its popular dishes for takeaway including their wafu carbonara with uni ($38++) served with smoked butter, barbecued short rib ($45++) with gem lettuce and kochijan, and miso marinated black cod ($58++) served with fresh beets and burnt jalapeno vinaigrette.

For lighter bites, it is also offering its crispy Tokyo gyoza ($12++) with chicken, cabbage and miso, as well as their crispy chicken ($12++), with crisp flat rice, truffle salt and tomato ponzu.

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $38++ for mains

Order: Visit its website here to order.

KOMA

Address: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave., #B1-67, 018972

Tel: 6688 8690

Opening hours: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

8. LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Guests can enjoy LAVO’s signature dishes at their fingertips as the Italian American restaurant now has a curated menu of its popular dishes available – from The Meatball ($39++), a hearty dish made with Imperial wagyu, veal, Italian sausage served with fresh whipped ricotta and house-made focaccia, to a selection of pastas that include Italian classics such as the Bolognese ($28++) and Seafood Alfredo ($28++) with prawns, scallops and lobster butter.

LAVO is also offering a selection of pizzas that include the classic Margherita ($25++) and its popular Carne ($28++) with salami, prosciutto, tomato, pepperoncini, gorgonzola and fresh mozzarella.

Guests can also indulge in LAVO’s show-stopping 20 Layer Chocolate Cake ($28++), with layers of chocolate devil’s food cake and peanut butter mascarpone, with chocolate ganache and peanut brittle.

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $28++ for mains

Order: Visit its website here to order.

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Marina Bay Sands Tower 1, Level 57, 018956

Tel: 6688 5657

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

9. Mott 32

Renowned for its time-honoured regional Chinese recipes and progressive cooking techniques, Mott 32 Singapore continues to charm with its takeaway menu featuring 20 acclaimed Chinese delights.

Savour the restaurant’s star dishes such as the tender Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork ($48++) and Free-Range Chicken with Dried Chillies, Szechuan Red Peppercorns (from $24++), alongside fresh seafood dishes such as the Sticky Black Cod with Mustard Yuzu Sauce ($58++).

Known for its stir-fries brimming with wok-hei, Mott 32 will also offer its Wok-Fried Flat Rice Noodles with US Black Angus Beef ($32++) and Wok-Fried Kale with Minced Pork ($26++).

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $24++ for mains

Order: Visit its website here to order.

Mott 32

Address: 2 Bayfront Ave., B1 42-44, Galleria Level The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

Tel: 6688 9922

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 1:30pm, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

10. Nomiya

Nomiya just opened its doors in February this year and this little izakaya hidden in the heart of Chinatown at Trengganu Street is serving up some Father’s Day specials this month.

What’s an izakaya you say? Izakayas are casual drinking establishments, similar to tapas bars, where customers order a variety of small dishes of food that can be shared at the table.

Order a takeaway set for two ($68) or three to four pax ($138) to enjoy some of Nomiya’s special. What to expect in these takeaway menus? Lobster Croquette, Charcoal Grilled Iberico Pork Collar, Dashi Tamago with Crab Roe Paste, Fried Japanese Oysters, Mini Umami Fried Rice with Crispy Chicken Skin, Mini Cold Udon & Seasonal Truffle and more.

Plus! All Father’s Day takeaway sets receive a free house-made Goma Cheesecake.

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: $68 (Two pax); $138 (Three to four pax)

Order: Visit its website here or WhatsApp 9644 9638 to order. (Free delivery for orders above $100)

Nomiya

Address: 11 Trengganu St., 058465

Tel: 6232 7827

Opening hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Tues. to Sun.)

11. Origin + Bloom

Treat your dad to a special Father’s Day breakfast with Origin + Bloom cafe. Check out its daily selection of seven fresh bakes, from the signature Banana Walnut and S ourdough to the Pecan Nut Raisin ($9 each), coupled with an array of power gourmet sandwiches (from $8).

The European-inspired patisserie also offers the perfect afternoon pick-me-ups, from the signature Pain Au Chocolat $4) and Cheese and Ham Croissant ($5.50), to locals’ favourite Otah Otah Bun ($4) and Pandan Kaya Bun ($3.50).

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $3.50 for pastries

Order: Visit its website here to order.

Origin + Bloom

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave., Tower 3 Lobby, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, 018956

Tel: 6688 8588

Opening hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (daily)

12. RISE Restaurant

RISE presents Singapore’s most iconic dishes through a mouth-watering line-up that’s fit for a Father’s Day feast.

This takeaway menu features carrot cake with prawns ($26++), nasi lemak and Hainanese chicken rice ($27++ each), seafood XO fried rice ($24++), and sweet local delights like bubur pulut hitam and sago gula melaka ($12++ each).

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $24++ for mains

Order: Visit its website here to order.

RISE Restaurant

Address: Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Hotel Tower 1, Bayfront Ave., 018972

Tel: 6688 5525

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

13. Shinzo

Stay tuned for Shinzo’s Father’s Day Promotion happening from 14 – 19 June this year at Shinzo. For this special occasion, this resto is giving away a *complimentary bottle of premium Jozen Mizuno Gotoshi sake for every regular lunch or dinner omakase sets.

The Jozen Mizuno Gotoshi is a fruity and flavourful sake that grows into soft sensations of banana and melon. As a Junmai Daigingo, it is typically paired with lighter-tasting food such as sashimi or nigiri.

*To enjoy the promotion, take your father along and order a minimum of 2 orders of regular omakase lunch and dinner sets to enjoy a 300ml bottle worth $60++. Alternatively, order a minimum of 3 omakase sets to enjoy a 720ml bottle worth $180++.

When: June 14- 19, 2021

Price: From $80++ per pax for lunch omakase sets; from $188++ for dinner omakase sets

Order: C all 6438 2921 / 9815 7186 or visit here to place your orders.

Shinzo

Address: 17 Carpenter St., 059906

Tel: 6438 2921

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (daily)

14. Waku Ghin

Two-Michelin star restaurant Waku Ghin presents a taste of Japan with its newly launched Waku Ghin at Home , a curated home dining experience featuring the freshest and finest seasonal produce.

Look forward to savour five brand new creations by culinary maestro Tetsuya Wakuda, including the futomaki sushi ($65++), featuring slow-steamed abalone in sake, as well as the marinated grilled Ohmi beef ($58++) – known for its fine marbling and sweet flavour, the prized wagyu from Shiga Prefecture is lightly grilled to retain its natural flavours, lifted with fresh sancho and served with steamed Koshihikari rice.

Conclude the spectacular dining experience with desserts such as the well-balanced Basque cheesecake ($38++), the Fraiser ($30++, for three pax), or the decadent chocolate mousse with vanilla and macadamia ($30++).

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $30++

Order: Visit its website here to order.

Waku Ghin

Address: L2-03 The Shoppes at, 2 Bayfront Ave., Marina Bay Sands, 018956s

Tel: 6688 8507

Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

15. Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Give Dad and everyone at home a lovely surprise by decking the dining table with exquisitely made Cantonese delicacies from the award-winning Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant. The My 1st Hero Father’s Day special six- and seven-course menus will be available for takeaway.

Dads will love the crowd-pleasers encompassing of juicy Irish Roast Duck with Chinese Crepe; South African Dried Abalone with Japanese Shiitake Mushroom and Chef’s Secret Sauce; Wok-Fried Hong Kong Style ‘Bi Feng Tang Lobster with Deep-Fried Garlic; Wok-Fried Beef Tenderloin with Chilled Marinated Sour Plum Pear and Light Wasabi Sauce, and more.

For a sweet finish, treat the man of the day to Chilled Coconut Pudding with Purple Glutinous Rice Purée; Deep-Fried Crispy Durian; Chilled Coconut and Red Bean Jelly, and more.

*Enjoy 20 per cent of set menu takeaways and 30 per cent off a la carte takeaways at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant. Complimentary delivery with minimum spend of $150nett (after discount).

When: 18 – 20 June 2021

Price: $98++ per pax (six-course), $118++ per pax (seven-course)

Order: Call 6831 4605 or visit singaporemarriott.com .

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Address: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd., 238865

Tel: 6831 4605

Opening hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

16. Yàn

This resto has its Father’s Day theme alluding to the the Chinese expression qian ren tian tu hou ren shou). This illustrates how the previous generations have toiled to allow the next to reap the fruits of their labour – much like the years of hard work parents have endured to earn a comfortable life for their children.

Yàn’s six-course Father’s Day at Home set menu ($78 nett per person, minimum two persons) is ideal for a comfortable celebration at home. Curated as a nourishing meal, the dishes are crafted using classic Cantonese techniques of roasting, steaming, and braising to coax out the essence of every ingredient.

Highlights include Steamed Black Cod Fillet with Preserved Lemon Sauce and Braised Duo Vermicelli with Fresh Crabmeat, Bean Sprouts and Golden Pumpkin Sauce – noodles are a must-have for auspicious occasions to signify longevity.

When: Now till June 20, 2021

Price: From $78++ per pax (min. two to order)

Order: Call 6384 5585 or WhatsApp 9769 4283 to order. Or, visit its website here . Islandwide delivery is at $15 per location; free delivery for all orders above $100.

Yàn

Address: #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew’s Rd., 178957

Tel: 6384 5585

Opening hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30pm; 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (daily)

17. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

A soulful American family feast awaits you this Father’s Day with Yardbird Southern Table & Bar’s family packs, exclusively available for takeaway. Fried chicken lovers will delight in the Fried Chicken Box ($140++), which comes with 24 pieces of Yardbird’s famous 27-hour brined bird, dusted with a secret blend of flour and spices.

For the best mix of meats, indulge in Backyard BBQ ($180++), served with St. Louis style pork ribs, half a kilogram of smoked brisket and other comforting sides.

Available as well are the famed Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles ($40+) and Yardbird’s *signature cocktails, currently offered at a 1-for-1 price ($22++; U.P. $44++). The refreshing line up includes Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade , Watermelon Sling and Southern Peach .

When: Now till 30 June 2021. *Signature cocktail offer is valid till June 13, 2021.

Price: From $18++ for mains

Order: Visit its website here to order.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Address: 2 Bayfront Ave., #B1-07 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972

Tel: 6688 9959

Opening hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (daily)

This article was first published in The Finder.