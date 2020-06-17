Father's Day: Meal orders for every kind of dad

Okay, so Phase 2 kicks off on 19 June, which means you can dine in a restaurant for Father's Day this Sunday.

But with Covid-19 still in our midst and social distancing in place, many might prefer to celebrate at home.

Besides, if there's a silver lining to the past few months, it's that most restaurants now deliver to your doorstep.

So no need to make a reservation or queue this year lah. Here are some suggestions for awesome #stayhome Father's Day delivery meals, for every type of dad.

The "live to eat" dad

📢 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐈 𝐀𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐆 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒!⁣ 📢⁣ ⁣⁣ Announcing our newest Hjh Maimunah Restaurant menu addition - our 𝐇𝐣𝐡... Posted by Hjh Maimunah Restaurant & Catering on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

A calorie that can't be tasted is a calorie wasted. If this is your dad, split a shiok Ambeng Platter from Hjh Maimunah with him.

This gigantic $30 plate is a brand new offering from the nasi padang specialist. It feeds two and comes piled with flavour bombs like Ayam Lemak Cili Padi, Beef Rendang, Sambal Goreng Jawa and more.

Got a bigger family? Just add on a la carte dishes like the Asam Pedas Stingray and Sotong Hitam, and finish your meal with a delish Bubur Kacang Hijau or Pengat Pisang.

The hipster dad

For the dad who's cooler than you no matter how insouciantly rolled your trouser hems are: Take him on a tour of Southeast Asia like he's never seen.

Newly opened Laut does stylish renditions of familiar dishes using regional produce like local frog legs and shellfish.

Our faves are the aromatic Laut Curry that's packed with sea bass, mussels and clams in a rendang-inspired broth, and the finger-lickin' good Burnt Eggplant Dip with spiced pappadums.

You can also up the hipstermeter by rounding out your meal with one of their single-origin cold brew coffees, barrel-aged kombucha, or craft cocktails with flavours like Soy and Kumquat.

The "sibei uncle" dad

👦🏻If there's something that your dad deserves this Father's Day, it's good food! Choose from the Kimly Zichar Set F1,... Posted by Kimly Coffeeshop on Friday, June 5, 2020

He may be your dad, but he's also damn uncle and traditional lah. If you don't want him to nag ("why you spend so much, don't waste money, cook at home cheaper"), order the Father's Day Menu from reliable heartland zi char chain Kimly.

For a wallet-friendly $68, you can have a 4-person feast with Green Mango Fried Fish Tail, Marmite Chicken, Salted Egg Prawns and more.

There's also a $118 version that feeds up to 6 people with fancier favourites like Nyonya Assam Fish Tail and Braised Sea Cucumber With Fish Maw.

The adventurous dad

He's not just the guy who taught you how to cycle - he also showed you how to fish, took you on road trips and shared with you his love of living life loud and free.

For the dad who's willing to try anything once, put on your creative hat and make him a pizza he won't forget.

Italian restaurant Amo's freshly launched ItaliAmo Pizza Kit (from $21.40) comes with a pillow of handmade pizza dough, buffalo mozzarella and your choice of San Marzano tomato sauce, pumpkin sauce or velvety truffle cream sauce.

Complete your creation with your pick of toppings that includes everything from pancetta to guanciale and spicy salami. Or BYO ingredients - otah, anyone?

The "high SES" dad

Nothing is too atas for this high flyer. So get him the Father's Day Special from Michelin-starred Burnt Ends.

For a $1,067.86 (dunno why so exact, but maybe you can buy Toto after ordering this and win your money back), you'll get a meal for 4 that includes gourmet goodies like King Crab Legs cooked in brown butter, and a hefty bone-in ribeye from award-winning wagyu producer Blackmore.

And with the litre of Old Fashioned plus a bottle of 2008 Domaine A Cabernet Sauvignon thrown in, you're definitely in for a fancy time.

The "need to eat healthy" dad

Even if Dad is diet-conscious or needs to reign things in this year for health reasons, you can still celebrate Father's Day with a guilt-free feast - a whopping 13-course one, no less.

The Father's Day Bapsang set from Korean vegetarian restaurant Daehwa features a spread of wholesome treats, from Purple Rice With Edamame to Fish Cake Soup and Sweet & Spicy Tofu. It also stars their painstakingly homemade kimchi and sauces made from scratch.

In Korean, bapsang means "a table where meals are enjoyed" - and you'll enjoy this feast even more knowing that you didn't have to fork out an arm and a leg for it. Each set feeds two, and costs $60 (add $20 more per extra portion).

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.