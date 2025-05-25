Father's Day: What to get for the dad who says he wants nothing

In our experience, dads are the hardest to shop for. They don't need another tie or set of cufflinks, or another cute pair of socks. But there's one thing our dads never say no to: food.

Whether yours is a wagyu enthusiast, a seafood fiend, or the kind who claims he "just wants a burger", here's a bunch of places to show Dad some well-fed appreciation for Father's Day (which falls on June 15 this year).

Just don't let him pick up the tab, ok?

Lobsters at Lime Restaurant

If the way to your dad's heart is lobster, then make a beeline for Lime Restaurant's popular Lobsterfest (from $138 per adult), where he (and you) can get an unending fix of the crustacean.

Reach for Boston lobsters cooked in all sorts of ways, including black pepper lobster, lobster laksa, and lobster claw risotto made in an enormous wheel of Parmesan.

Dine between June 13 and 15, and gentlemen will receive a $50 spa voucher and two complimentary glasses of beer. Dad can use that voucher at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering's St Gregory's spa, where a 60min (or longer) facial will garner him a complimentary 15min scalp massage. It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Wagyu Omakase at Fat Cow

Yes, we know associating fathers with a love of beef is cliche, but what's not to love about good beef, right? Especially when we're talking six lavish courses of Miyazawa wagyu zhng-ed with added luxe ingredients like uni and caviar, just for dad. And for a well-priced $168 per diner.

Expect dishes like Miyazawa A5 rib fingers and inside skirt slow-cooked in red wine, shabu-shabu A5 tricep with Japanese plum and grated radish, and charcoal-grilled A5 sirloin steak.

Fat Cow's Father's Day menu is available only on June 15. If Dad is the sort that geeks out over his beef, he'll be even more pleased to know that Miyazawa wagyu specialist Yashuhiro Iida will fly in from Japan to be a guest speaker for the evening.

An Organic Feast at Si Chuan Dou Hua

Si Chuan Dou Hua's Parents' Day set menus (from $138) celebrate the organic ingredients grown in Cameron Highlands by ZenXin Agri-Organic Food.

Sustainably farmed and pesticide-free, the impeccably fresh produce goes into dishes like vegetable shabu shabu, stir-fried Japanese wagyu with Sichuan pepper sauce, poached rice with Western Australian lobster and pumpkin puree, and tomato ice cream on crispy pancake. If you're dining at home, there's a Takeaway Set ($388), ideal for six people.

Dirty Rossini Burger at Meadesmoore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ3p4ZQO-hX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

When dad tells you he just wants a burger for Father's Day, you should know better than to take him to McDonald's or Burger King.

Instead, consider spoiling him with a Dirty Rossini Burger ($58) at Meadesmoore, which consists of a 23-day dry-aged wagyu patty, a truffle cheese fondue made from a blend of grana Padano, fior di latte and Stilton, a house-made onion jam, seared foie gras, and a rich Bordelaise sauce. This decadent number is served with a side of Boston gem lettuce and shoestring fries from June 9 to 15.

European-Japanese Cuisine at Chef's Tavern

If your dad's a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, take him to Chef's Tavern, the latest venture by chef Stephan Zoisl, who closed his decade-old "western-omakase" restaurant Chef's Table last year.

Lunch sets here start from an affordable $28 per person for a wholesome teishoku set, while the a la carte dishes are just as reasonably priced.

Try the anchovy puff pastry ($12) topped with creamy ricotta, Spanish anchovies and Gordal olives, or the prawn and lobster ramen ($24) featuring ramen in a rich lobster bisque with onsen egg, Argentinean prawns, and furikake. You can't go wrong with the schnitzel "weiner art" ($28) — crispy crumbed pork loin served with a butterhead lettuce salad — since chef Stephan is Austrian, after all.

Art and Fine French Food at the National Gallery and Odette

Strolling through the "City of Others: Asian Artists in Paris, 1920s to 1940s" exhibition is a great way to while away an afternoon with dad, especially after you've enjoyed a spectacular four-course lunch ($298 per person, exhibition ticket included) at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Odette.

Available from Tuesdays to Thursdays until June 30, the experience is a great way to sample chef Julien Royer's award-winning cuisine while taking in a blockbuster exhibition.

[[nid:717785]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.