Fathers suffer from postnatal depression too, here's how to spot it

Now that more and more mothers are coming forward and sharing their horrendous experiences with postpartum depression, a better understanding of the disorder is slowing being gained.

But postnatal depression in dads is also beginning to come to people's attention.

STUDY REVEALS POSTNATAL DEPRESSION IN DADS ARE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT

They suffer from stress and anxiety wrought by pregnancy.

In fact, according to a new study, one in ten new fathers experience depression after giving birth.

Meanwhile, a Mama Mia story said that in 2012 alone the total number of Australians with perinatal depression was estimated to be 96,156, including 71,177 new mothers and 24,979 new fathers.

If fathers are afflicted with postpartum depression, why are we only noticing it now?

The same Mama Mia report postulated that while mothers are open to discussing their troubles, fathers-males in general-are less so.