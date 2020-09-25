Fave promo codes 2020

You’ve been stuck at home for months. Of course, you want to dine out, get a spa massage, go for a yacht ride. But why break your bank when you can get a deal at a discounted rate? Thanks to Fave, you can get more for less.

If you’ve never used Fave, it’s fair to say that you have been missing out on some of the best deals in your life. But, hey, it’s never too late to start making some big savings. We’ve curated a quick guide on what Fave is all about and how you can save more with the app.

The best part? Its very own Fave promo codes to help you save on top of the discounted rates (bring it on!).

Fave promo codes in September 2020

Promo Code Description GETPRETTY Book beauty deals with Fave voucher code and grab 20 per cent cashback YUMM10 Purchase food & beverage deals with Fave discount code and grab 10per cent cashback CITI38OFF Save $38 when you purchase staycation deals with Fave voucher code and pay via Citibank card FLASH40 Grab 40 per cent cashback on beauty flash deals TLTZP Grab $1 off your purchase with Fave voucher CITI5OFF Get $5 off with $25 spend using Citi Card LOVEFP Make your first FavePay transaction using this code and get $2 cashback

If you’re using a Citi card for the above offers, be sure to check out our review of Citibank Cashback card to get the lowdown on saving on your next dining and grocery spends.

What is Fave?

Fave is a mobile application that brings you discounted deals for food, activities and experiences. Each discounted deal on Fave, known as a ‘Fave deal’, lets you enjoy your favourite restaurant, café, spa, gym, activities, and more for up to 80 per cent discount.

Remember Groupon? Yeah, Fave takes to the discounted deal concept from Groupon and then builds on it. Once the pioneer of discounted deals, Groupon is rightful the predecessor of Fave, after Fave acquired and rebranded the Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia units of Groupon.

Are there similar apps like Fave in Singapore?

With Fave, you pay upfront for food, activity or experience before going on to enjoy the deal. This is very similar to Qoo10’s food coupons that are sold on its online store at discounted prices. Once you’ve paid for the coupon, you can go on to redeem them from the merchant.

What about FavePay?

Besides Fave deals, Fave also offers a payment application known as FavePay. FavePay lets you link your debit/credit card to your smartphone and pay at your favourite restaurants and cafés without having to swipe your card or count cash.

If you are familiar with the GrabPay payment function on Grab, FavePay functions almost exactly like GrabPay.

With FavePay, you get to enjoy cashback, which is typically at around 2 per cent to 5 per cent, and can go as high as 30 per cent, depending on the merchant that you are paying at. The cashback that you earn is automatically applied on your next visit when you pay via FavePay.

Where can you use FavePay?

Fave has partnered with hundreds of merchants in Singapore. One of the easiest ways to spot a FavePay merchant is to find the FavePay QR code that will be on display at the cashier.

PHOTO: Fave

Alternatively, you can also find a FavePay merchant by tapping on the FavePay function on the app to find a list of FavePay partners near you.

What kind of deals can you find on Fave?

PHOTO: Fave

Plenty! From food to beauty, fitness to travel, you will be spoilt for choice with the number of deals on Fave at any given time. Among the different categories of deals, food, travel and beauty are among the most popular. Need a quick pedicure? Look it up on Fave for a cool discounted rate.

Are there any special daily deals?

If you’re a daily deals hunter, you’re in luck. You don’t even need to scroll through the deals on Fave; you can simply head to the ‘What’s Hot’ category. Rest assured, you won’t be disappointed with what you see here.

PHOTO: Fave

Do note that the hot deals run out pretty fast, especially if it’s a fabulous deal on offer. So, you’ve got to keep an eye on the app to snag them before they’re gone.

Hacks to save more with Fave

1. Subscribe to the Fave newsletter

Fave’s newsletter is worth subscribing to because you get first-hand news of any upcoming discounted deals. You don’t have to scroll on the app every day to hunt for the best discounted deals.

The best ones would have already been pre-selected for you in the newsletter. This way, you’re always in the know.

2. Tag your rewards credit card to Fave for more rewards

If you are planning to buy any discounted deals on Fave, don’t miss out on the opportunity to earn more rewards. All you need to do is to tag your credit card to Fave and start earning additional rewards from your credit card whenever you make a purchase on Fave.

3. Stack your cashback credit card with FavePay

FavePay’s cashback feature is one way to save big whenever you pay at a merchant. All you need to do is to make your payment via FavePay to get cashback for your next visit.

But here’s an even better hack — stack your cashback credit card with FavePay for even more cashback. While you are earning cashback on FavePay itself, you are simultaneously earning cashback on your credit card.

4. Triple dipping of rewards and cashbacks

With its recent collaboration with GrabPay, you can now link your FavePay with GrabPay. This lets you get triple the reward and cashback, compared to paying in cash.

To get a triple dip of rewards, you need to first top up your GrabPay using your credit card (first dip). By topping up your GrabPay, you get to earn points on Grab (second dip). When you pay on FavePay via GrabPay, you earn cashback on Fave (third dip).

And if you use the right credit cards with your GrabPay, the effect of rewards and cashbacks gets multiplied.

Looking for a cashback credit card to stack with your Fave app? Use our simple comparison tool below to find a credit card that fits your spending habits and apply through SingSaver to get rewarded with cash*.

*Rewards may change at any time. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.