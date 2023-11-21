The Feather Blade to offer steaks on the house to celebrate new outlet in the east

Carnivorous easties, you're in luck because a new steak place will be opening soon near you.

Popular for its alternative cuts of beef, The Feather Blade will open its second outlet at East Coast.

Similar to its Tanjong Pagar outlet, the restaurant will sell its classic feather blade steaks.

Apart from that, there will also be new store-exclusive mains, sides, sauces and desserts to look forward to.

In celebration of its new outlet, The Feather Blade will have a series of promotions, with the first taking place on opening day on Nov 28.

Then, dine-in customers can enjoy free steaks from 6pm onwards.

Steaks are limited to one steak per person and are only for walk-in customers.

Deal ends: Nov 28

Address: 225 East Coast Road, Singapore 428922

