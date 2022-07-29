Feather trim is just what you need to inject some fun into your outfits

Ever looked at a ‘complete’ outfit in the mirror and thought, this needs something more. But at the same time, you couldn’t pinpoint exactly what you should add?
Or even worse — looked at it and decided you had to change your entire outfit? Well, fuzzy trim is it. It’s fun and flirty, giving your outfit a certain je ne sais quoi. Even better, with the way it sways in the wind, there’s no doubt you’ll be the life of the party.
Our curated assortment of feminine dresses, chic bags and more will add pizzazz to any outfit for sure. Let’s take a look!
Zaina top, $382, Lamarque
Pink knit skirt-dress with feather details, $557, Andreeva
Long sleeve embellished waisted mini dress with feather trim, $458, Asos Edition
Mini ostrich feather bag, $236, Vashtieve
Feather heel, $261, Song of Style
Cropped feather-trimmed high-rise straight-leg jeans, $672, Magda Butrym
Beak feather-trimmed studded leather clutch, $6,667, Bottega Veneta
Epika feather trim mini dress, $108, Superdown
Feather-trimmed silver-tone crystal single earring, $384, Magda Butrym
Zariah dress, $1,801, Cult Gaia
Handmade knit sweater with detachable feather details on the cuffs and pearl buttons, $579, Andreeva
Feather trim fitted dress, $1,622, Seen Users
Elle Woods hot pink fuzzy heels, $46, Rich Broke Boutique
Feather-trimmed silk tulle blouse, $4,330, Saint Laurent
Odessa ostrich feather bag snow, $206, Mode & Affaire
Feather trim puff sleeve top, $278, Styland
Feather-trim cropped trousers, $1,099, Styland
Triana mini dress, $964, Lamarque
Jacqueline Jacket №21 with detachable feather cuff, $642, Andreeva
Posh pump, $1,146, Kendall Miles
Strapless feather trim gown, $428, Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Day Dream feather mini skirt, $209, Club L London
Meta feather earring, $200, Cult Gaia
Tullia trousers, $137, Poster Girl
Prancy pu faux feather square toe heels, $58, Public Desire
Feather trim bardot mini dress, $265, Coast Fashion
This article was first published in Her World Online.