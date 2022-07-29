Feather trim is just what you need to inject some fun into your outfits

Ever looked at a ‘complete’ outfit in the mirror and thought, this needs something more. But at the same time, you couldn’t pinpoint exactly what you should add?

Or even worse — looked at it and decided you had to change your entire outfit? Well, fuzzy trim is it. It’s fun and flirty, giving your outfit a certain je ne sais quoi. Even better, with the way it sways in the wind, there’s no doubt you’ll be the life of the party.

Our curated assortment of feminine dresses, chic bags and more will add pizzazz to any outfit for sure. Let’s take a look!

Zaina top, $382, Lamarque

Pink knit skirt-dress with feather details, $557, Andreeva

Long sleeve embellished waisted mini dress with feather trim, $458, Asos Edition

Mini ostrich feather bag, $236, Vashtieve

Feather heel, $261, Song of Style

Cropped feather-trimmed high-rise straight-leg jeans, $672, Magda Butrym

Beak feather-trimmed studded leather clutch, $6,667, Bottega Veneta

Epika feather trim mini dress, $108, Superdown

Feather-trimmed silver-tone crystal single earring, $384, Magda Butrym

Zariah dress, $1,801, Cult Gaia

Handmade knit sweater with detachable feather details on the cuffs and pearl buttons, $579, Andreeva

Feather trim fitted dress, $1,622, Seen Users

Elle Woods hot pink fuzzy heels, $46, Rich Broke Boutique

Feather-trimmed silk tulle blouse, $4,330, Saint Laurent

Odessa ostrich feather bag snow, $206, Mode & Affaire

Feather trim puff sleeve top, $278, Styland

Feather-trim cropped trousers, $1,099, Styland

Triana mini dress, $964, Lamarque

Jacqueline Jacket №21 with detachable feather cuff, $642, Andreeva

Posh pump, $1,146, Kendall Miles

Strapless feather trim gown, $428, Aidan by Aidan Mattox

Day Dream feather mini skirt, $209, Club L London

Meta feather earring, $200, Cult Gaia

Tullia trousers, $137, Poster Girl

Prancy pu faux feather square toe heels, $58, Public Desire

Feather trim bardot mini dress, $265, Coast Fashion

This article was first published in Her World Online.