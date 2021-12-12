February 2022 HDB BTO in-depth review: Kallang/Whampoa

Three hundred and ninety units in Kallang/Whampoa will be launched in the Feb 2022 BTO launch.

This is around 10 per cent of the total number of units up for grabs in the sales exercise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kallang/Whampoa BTO.

February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO at a glance

Location Along King George’s Avenue Classification Mature estate Number of units 390 Flat types Three-room and four-room Number of blocks TBC Estimated completion date TBC Nearest MRT Lavender MRT (five-minute walk) Notable amenities Jalan Besar, Kampong Glam, City Square Mall, Mustafa Centre, Jalan Besar Stadium and Swimming Complex

February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO indicative price range

HDB hasn’t released the price range yet. So for now, you can refer to SRX’s estimations based on nearby resale transactions and launch prices from recent BTO launches.

Flat type Estimated price range Three-room $390,000 – $450,000 Four-room $550,000 – $650,000

Source: SRX. These estimations take into account property age and location. If a launch is nearer to an MRT or commercial development, it’s likely to be more expensive.

Estimated downpayment, monthly instalment and income

Based on these pricing forecasts, we can estimate the downpayment, monthly instalments and household income needed to pay for the February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO.

These estimates are based on the following assumptions:

An HDB loan is taken, maximising the 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV)

The loan tenure is the maximum 25 years, with the current interest rate of 2.6 per cent

There is no other housing loan to service

To illustrate, we’ll use the median of the price range and won’t be taking into account any CPF savings or grants to be used. We’ll also be using a mortgage calculator to do the math.

Another thing is that for public housing, you can only use up to 30 per cent of your monthly household income to service the home loan.

This is called the Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR). By taking this into account, we can then find the estimated household monthly income needed for the flat.

Flat type Median price Loan amount (90 per cent) Min. downpayment (10 per cent) Estimated monthly instalment Estimated monthly household income Three-room $420,000 $378,000 $42,000 $1,714.87 $5,716.23 Four-room $600,000 $540,000 $60,000 $2,449.82 $8,166.07

What we noticed about the February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO

As mentioned in our overview, among the February 2022 BTO projects, this is the project that stands out to us.

Not only is it also located along the Rochor Canal, but it’s very close to the Rochor BTO PLH flats that were just launched in the last sales exercise in November 2021!

We did a quick search on Google Maps and found out that it’s just a six-minute walk away.

So if you missed out on the Rochor BTO flats, here’s the next best option.

February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO: The pros

Accessibility

While the Feb 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO doesn’t have the MRT right at the doorstep, the MRT is still within easy reach. We think it’s a bonus, given that this is a mature estate we’re talking about, where there aren’t a lot of land plots near the MRT.

There are three MRT stations on three MRT lines within walking distance: Lavender MRT (five-minute walk) on the East West Line, Jalan Besar MRT (seven-minute walk) on the Downtown Line and Farrer Park MRT (10-minute walk) on the North East Line.

The project is ideal for those working in the CBD as well. From Lavender MRT, it’s just two stops to City Hall MRT.

As for drivers, the BTO site is a few streets away from expressways such as Central Expressway (CTE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

Food and retail amenities

This is another BTO in this Feb 2022 launch that’s perfect for foodies given the plenty of food options nearby.

For instance, Berseh Food Centre is just around a four-minute walk from the Kallang/Whampoa BTO. Walk along Jalan Besar and you can find plenty of eateries such as Swee Choon Dim Sum and Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice.

Head south at around a 10-minute walk to Kampong Glam, and you can find Zam Zam and Victory Restaurant at North Bridge Road, and the various Middle Eastern eateries at Arab Street and Haji Lane.

A little further west of the BTO is Little India.

In addition, the BTO is within walking distance to shopping malls such as City Square Mall and Mustafa Centre (eight-minute walk), and Bugis Junction and Bugis + (around a 15-minute walk).

Childcare centres

Another aspect we like about this Kallang/Whampoa BTO is the number of childcare centres you can reach on foot.

This includes Mahota Preschool at French Road (five-minute walk), Enfant Educare at Home Road (six-minute walk) and PCF Sparkletots at Crawford Lane (11-minute walk).

Recreational facilities

For sports enthusiasts, Jalan Besar Stadium and Swimming Complex are just a five-minute walk from the February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO.

But if you’re looking for more variety, you can always head to Sports Hub, which is just one stop away from Lavender MRT (although you’ll have to walk quite a bit afterwards).

Healthcare facilities

This Kallang/Whampoa BTO is pretty near healthcare facilities as well. The nearest hospitals, Raffles Hospital and Farrer Park Hospital, are around a three to six-minute drive away.

For minor ailments, you can head to Kallang Polyclinic within a 15-minute bus ride.

Price appreciation

So far, there have only been three BTO projects in Kallang/Whampoa that have entered the resale market, with all having resale transactions this year onwards.

Looking at the price appreciation of these projects, we notice a decent price increase of 4.76 per cent for three-room and four-room units in Bendemeer Light from August to November 2021, and 4.33 per cent for three-room and four-room units in McNair Towers from September to November 2021.

On the other hand, there’s a price drop of 2.82 per cent for units at Tenteram Peak from March to December 2021.

While price increases have been observed for Bendemeer Light and McNair Towers, there's been a price drop for Tenteram Peak this year.

Nevertheless, over the past five years, there’s been a price increase of 12.59 per cent for three-room and four-room flats in the estate.

February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO: The cons

Schools

One thing we don’t like about this February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO is the lack of schools here.

For starters, there isn’t any primary school within 1km of the area. The nearest primary schools of the project are Farrer Park Primary and St Margaret’s Primary, which fall within the 2km radius and take around a 15- to 25-minute bus ride to reach.

The lack of primary schools nearby also means you may face greater competition during the Primary 1 registration.

So this BTO may not make for an ideal home for when your kids start primary school.

There isn’t any secondary school in the immediate vicinity as well. Besides School of the Arts (SOTA), the nearest secondary school is Bendemeer Secondary, which is around a 25-minute bus ride away.

On the other hand, there are a few tertiary institutions in the vicinity. This includes NAFA, LaSalle College of the Arts (McNally campus) and SMU.

Oversubscription

Besides the Geylang BTO, this is another project we expect applicants will face stiff competition.

In the last BTO sales exercise in November 2021 for Kallang/Whampoa (Kent Heights), the overall application rate was 6.6 for four-room flats. But the application was even more intense among second-timers, with the application rate at 33.7.

Given how it’s near the Rochor BTO, we think the application rate for this BTO may just be closer to Rochor BTO’s overall application rate of 10.3 (104.7 for second-timers) for 4-room flats.

February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO: Where are the best stacks?

If you’re looking for unblocked views, go for the north-west stacks facing Song Lin Building, Rehau Building and Hotel Nuve Urbane as these buildings are all low-rise.

The drawback is that being west-facing, these stacks are more prone to the afternoon sun.

The blue drop pin is where the Kallang/Whampoa BTO site is at. PHOTO: URA

Another option is to go for the higher floors at the north-east stacks or south stacks of the BTO.

At the north-east are HDB flats that range from 12 to 17 storeys tall, while Hotel Boss in the south is 19 storeys high.

February 2022 Kallang/Whampoa BTO: Should you apply?

Yes, if you want to live near the CBD or the heart of cultural hotspots like Little India and Kampong Glam. Or if you want to get a taste of living in a prime location, but without the PLH restrictions.

But given the lack of primary and secondary school options here, you might want to consider other projects like the Geylang BTO instead.

(Yes we know it’s a little ironic, given Geylang’s reputation. But there are several school options near the project, and specifically, the project is in Dakota.)

Or if you want to increase your chance of securing a flat, you should consider going for the Tengah BTO or Yishun BTO instead. These are the projects that will most probably have a lower application rate.

Properties for sale in Kallang/Whampoa

Properties for sale in Kallang/Whampoa (HDB Town).

Frequently asked questions

When can I apply for the February 2022 BTO?

You can apply for the February 2022 BTO during the one-week sales exercise.

What is the downpayment for BTO?

If you’re taking an HDB loan, the downpayment will be 10 per cent of the flat price.

Can I apply for two BTO at the same time?

No, you can only apply for one unit type at a project during a sales exercise.

