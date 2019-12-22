Feeding a toddler who won't sit still: What you can do

Grandma - who's your child's caregiver while you're at work - allows your two-year-old to run around and watch iPad during mealtimes. That's why he can take up to an hour to finish his meals!

You want to improve his eating habits, yet that's a tall order because your toddler's now prone to tantrums.

And getting Grandma to change her mindset when it comes to his eating habits - without upsetting her - is going to take some work.

Set a positive tone for your conversation: Tell Grandma you're very grateful for her support, and that you appreciate the effort she makes in caring for your toddler while you're at work.

Then gently say you're worried about your two-year-old's behaviour at the dining table.

Explain your concerns clearly: You're worried he takes so long to finish his meals and wanders off during mealtimes.

Tell her you'd prefer him to learn to sit at the table throughout the meal until he has finished it.

You'll probably find she agrees with you on that. She might have allowed him to run around only because he makes a fuss when told not to.

Discuss this honestly with Grandma, so that you both have time to say what you feel.

You won't be able to change anything until you work together, with a shared aim and strategy.

Once you have a shared mindset, you're ready to work to improve your toddler's behaviour.