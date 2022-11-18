'Feel like I'm eating spaghetti': Ghib Ojisan tries $17.80 laksa in Barcelona, manages to find a Spanish 'kopitiam'

Jamon and paella are dishes one would commonly associate with Spain.

Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan did have his fair share of local cuisine while out in Barcelona.

But he, alongside his Singaporean wife, did not forget to scour the city for Singaporean food.

It must have been quite a struggle as they ended up settling for a restaurant called Restaurant Malaysia. Close enough.

At the restaurant's entrance, Ghib scanned through the menu and found a €12.50 (S$17.80) Nonya curry laksa.

"I think it's quite acceptable, right?" he asked his wife, referring to the price.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

The first thing that impressed Ghib was the portion size at this restaurant.

As he slurped the laksa gravy, he gave it a thumbs up saying how great it is.

But he suggested that it's likely not made with coconut milk and tasted "kinda like normal milk".

Though the dish impressed him, Ghib had a tiny gripe with the noodles.

He was expecting rice noodles but his wife interjected and explained that it's relatively normal for Nonya curry laksa to be served with yellow noodles instead.

"Kind of feel like I'm eating spaghetti though," he responded.

It didn't bother him for much longer, especially after he gave the fishball a try.

"I think that bite took me to Singapore. Wow, it's so good, so bouncy," he chuckled.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

When the nasi lemak arrived, the presence of chicken curry puzzled the couple.

They wondered if it could be a Malaysian-style nasi lemak. Regardless, the other aspects of the dish tasted pretty authentic to them.

The YouTuber seemed particularly impressed that the restaurant got the sambal right.

"What I absolutely love about it is [that] it's so spicy," he said.

Apart from Restaurant Malaysia, the couple tried an eatery named Kopitiam in Barcelona.

One would think a restaurant with such a name would have Singaporean food. Funnily enough, it did not and the only Singaporean dish served was kaya toast.

At least, Ghib and his wife found Restaurant Malaysia to satisfy their craving for local fare.

