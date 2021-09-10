Feel like your vagina is 'loose'? Here's how to change that without exercising

Just as how skin gradually loses moisture and elasticity, the same can happen with the vulva and vaginal wall.

This is vaginal laxity or the feeling of 'looseness' in the vagina.

It should however be said that there is absolutely nothing wrong with 'looseness' unless it is causing you problems.

Common ones of which include stress urinary incontinence (urinary leakage during an activity such as coughing, sneezing or exercising), poor sexual satisfaction and weak pelvic floor muscles.

But whether or not because of those reasons, you can tighten your vaginal wall without having to keep to a strict regime of Kegel exercises.

What makes a vagina "loose"?

Contrary to popular belief, sex (no matter how much) does not have a lasting impact on vaginal tension.

"The elastic muscles of the vagina can stretch and return to their usual shape. In fact, the muscles around the vagina can be strengthened quickly," says Cheryl Han, the Principal Consultant at Orchard Clinic.

"The common causes are pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. Childbirth requires the vagina to stretch during the course of delivery, and the hormonal changes with menopause also cause skin, tissues and muscles in the body to weaken and lose elasticity."

She adds that damage to the skin, tissue or muscle during childbirth can also cause changes to the vulva and vagina, which can make a difference in how loose or tight the vagina feels, and that menopause makes the vagina change from an organ with a strong, thick, moist mucosal lining to one with a thin, frail and dry mucosal lining.

Treating vaginal laxity

Kegels exercises can help tighten your vaginal wall, but if you'd rather not put in the time and effort, you can undergo non-invasive treatments that use ultrasound and radiofrequency to remodel and boost collagen in the area and improve the appearance of wrinkly or saggy skin.

High-intensity focused electromagnetic technology can also help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and promote a tighter and stronger pelvic floor.

Don't know where your pelvic floor muscles are? You can locate them very easily.

"Lie down and insert a finger into your vagina. Try to squeeze around your finger with your vaginal muscles. You should be able to feel a sensation in your vagina, and may also be able to feel the pressure on your finger. If you feel something, you are using the right muscles, and if you cannot detect any movement with one finger, try using two," says Dr Han.

"We recommend approaching the pelvic floor as a whole – it is a group of muscles that support our bladder, uterus and rectum. A well-toned pelvic floor is crucial to the functionality of our deep core muscles, helps treat or prevent incontinence and improves sexual satisfaction."

This article was first published in Herworld.