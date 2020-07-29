Feeling blue? Follow these emotionally affirming instagrams to bolster your mental health

If you've ever been stuck in an Instagram doom scroll, then you'll know how depressed and unfulfilled you can feel afterward. So it should come as no surprise that "Instagram therapists", self-care, and emotionally affirming posts have been on the rise.

While these aren't a substitute for professional help, they can bolster your mental well-being if you lack the time or finances to go see a therapist.

At the very least, they'll provide some relief from the chaotic news cycle.

Here are some of our favourites

1. @psych_today

Feeling overhwhelmed? Psychology Today's Instagram account provides practical insights into human behaviour, distilling coping mechanisms into bite-sized listicles.

They've also posted a ton of content about dealing with difficult people. Whether you're feeling bogged down by self-destructive friends and family members, or you're struggling to set boundaries with a partner, psych_today will equip you with the tools to tackle interpersonal conflicts head-on.

Therapist and boundaries expert Nedra Glover Tawwab specialises in helping people create healthy relationships, both with themselves and with others. Follow this account if you struggle with saying no to others, and yes to yourself.

2. @alyssamariewellness

Therapist Alyssa Marie Mancao (lovingly) calls out your unhelpful thought patterns when others won't.

And charts like this one give us a better handle on how to interact with others (and how to identify problematic communication styles).

3. @blcksmth

This account full of beautifully staged affirmations has helped us get out of bed on more than one occasion.

And it's also reminded us to not give up when we've had a bad mental health day.

4. @steven

Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett has been posting a series of motivational listicles, and we are LIVING for it.

5. @selfcare4yu

Self-improvement and self-love packaged in pastel. We feel calmer already.

6. @stayalivebabe

Need some mantras? This account full of positive tweets and quotes might just ra-ra you out of your sadness, one post at a time.

7. @chibirdart

Feeling glum? These cute, motivational drawings will put a smile on your face.

8. @realdepressionproject

Run by two brothers, one a counsellor and the other a depression recoveree, The Depression Project was created to stop the stigma around mental illness and to empower those who are struggling with them.

9. @gottmaninstitute

When you're feeling frustrated with your child, kids, or other family members, don't scream at them - instead, head over to The Gottman Institute for a research-based approach to dealing with relationships.

10. @what.is.mental.illness

It's often difficult to understand what we're feeling and why, which makes it even harder to deal with our emotions instead of lashing out or pushing them away. This account uses simple illustrations and charts to help you make mental health less of a mystery.

If you find yourself struggling with depression and anxiety during this period, here are some helplines you can call.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.