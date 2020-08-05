Feeling Fab: 5 outfits to pimp up your look this National Day

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

National Day is coming!

Besides watching the parade and reciting the anthem, another way to show your patriotism is by donning red and/or white.

If you're tired of the same ol' T-shirt-and-jeans combo, here's how you can jazz up your outfit or try out something different.

Let Rachell show you some of her fashion ideas so you can get ready to celebrate Singapore's birthday in style over the long weekend.

