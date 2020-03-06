Feeling Fab: Cook for your family with these easy air fryer recipes

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

No time? No worries. In this episode, Rachell and her mum share some delicious recipes that you can make with just an air fryer.

Here's what's on the menu in this episode:

Grilled teriyaki salmon with french fries

Enoki mushroom wrapped with bacon

Portobello box

Watch the video and follow simple steps to make these hassle-free dishes for your family!

