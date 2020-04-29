Feeling Fab: Cooking immunity-boosting meals with Mum's help!

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn’t claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

With all of us in Singapore currently grappling with the coronavirus outbreak, it’s even more important that we keep our immunity up to fight against viruses. In this episode, Rachell will show us simple yet healthy recipes (with the help of her mum) that we can indulge in for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Here’s the menu:

Breakfast - Honey yoghurt oats

Lunch - Garlic quinoa with kale

Dinner - Turmeric chicken with broccoli

The dishes may be super healthy, but they are no less yummy. Watch the video for the recipe, steps and taste-test!

