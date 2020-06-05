Feeling Fab: I made a DIY face mask and it stained my face yellow

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn’t claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

Beauty salons have not been allowed to open yet, even after the easing of Singapore's circuit breaker measures from May 5.

But not to worry if you feel your face is in need of a little pick-me-up, a skin-pampering treatment within the confines of your home is within reach. All you need are some simple ingredients that you can probably grab from your kitchen!

In this episode, Rachell tests out several DIY beauty solutions from the internet to battle her skin concerns, which are — an oily T-zone, dehydration, and uneven skin texture.

These face mask recipes may potentially be a quick fix for your skin even after circuit breaker is over.

Here's what she tried:

Turmeric, yoghurt and honey mask

Oat, honey and yoghurt mask

Avocado, cucumber, egg white and milk powder mask

So, which homemade beauty mask worked and which are best avoided?

Watch to find out and witness how Rachell finds out the hard way that turmeric can stain your skin!

editor@asiaone.com