Feeling Fab: I put $2 Daiso makeup products to the test to see if it works

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

For those who don't already know, Daiso is a Japanese store that is known for its $2 products – including makeup.

Cheap as it may be, we wonder if it really works.

In this episode, Rachell will be putting certain makeup products from Daiso to the test, some of which are concealers, eyeshadow palettes, blushers and eyebrow pencils.

Watch to find out which makeup product is worth buying and which isn't!

