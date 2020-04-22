Feeling Fab: I try the 1,000-calorie workout

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn’t claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

In this episode, Rachell tries out the 1,000-calorie workout that’s said to be able to burn 1,000 calories and get you looking ab-tastic.

It’s also the best workout for stay-home days during circuit breaker, because you won’t need any additional equipment!

The workout involves a series of jumping jacks, crunches, squats, and push-ups — not to worry if you can’t complete the whole round, just do what you can and try again the next day.

It’s time to get sweating!

