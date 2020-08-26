Feeling Fab: I try on workout clothes from Taobao

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

If you shop online often enough, you'll know about Taobao, the world's biggest e-commerce website.

In this episode, Rachell gives us a review of her haul of workout attire from Taobao. Here are the outfits she got:

1. White top and purple tights

2. Yellow top and shorts

3. Green sports bra and shorts

4. White tank top and red leggings

5. Crop top and lilac leggings

PHOTO: AsiaOne

What material are they made from? Are the outfits comfortable? Which workout set is the best? Watch the video to find out!

