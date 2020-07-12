Feeling Fab: Life-saving hacks for common fashion problems

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

We've all been there – buying jeans that are way too big for us to wear or tank tops with super loose straps.

In this episode, Rachell shares some simple fashion hacks that are "lifesavers" when you're in a fix.

With everyday items at home such as a scarf and a hair tie, she shows us how we can easily solve problems like oversized clothing.

Watch the video to find out how to settle your fashion issues without having to go to the tailor's!

editor@asiaone.com