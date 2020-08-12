Feeling Fab: Recreating Instagram filters with makeup

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

Ever played around with filters on social media and wondered if you can make it a reality?

In this episode, Rachell shows us how to recreate popular Instagram filters by using makeup so that we can achieve that dreamy look not just online but in real life. Will it be a success or will it fail horribly? Watch the video and try it yourself to find out!