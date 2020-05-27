Feeling Fab: Tips for an Insta-worthy photoshoot at home

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

In this episode, Rachell shows us some tips and tricks to create an Insta-worthy photoshoot at home.

Using ordinary items you'd find around the house like coloured paper, toilet rolls and clear water bottles, she experimented with different kinds of photography methods, such as a monochromatic shoot using a single colour tone.

And who knew that you can create different kinds of effects for your photos using just your phone's flashlight and props?

Watch to find out how you can bring your Instagram game to the next level with these tips!

editor@asiaone.com