Feeling Fab: Tone your butt and thighs while WFH with these simple moves

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn’t claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

Have you been spending too much time sitting at home due to WFH and circuit breaker measures?

To strengthen your glutes and thigh muscles, here’s a simple workout you can do at home.

Here’s the routine:

Split squats (4 sets of 10 reps each side)

Wall sit (3 reps for 1 minute)

Backward lunge into high knee (4 sets of 10 reps)

Lateral squat walk (3 sets of 10 reps)

Glute bridge (3 sets of 10 reps)

Plank (1 minute)

Watch as Rachell demonstrates how to perform these workouts and ways to modify them according to your fitness level.

