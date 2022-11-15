Feeling that World Cup fever? 65 locations to watch matches for free

Will this finally be England's year for success or will one of the heavyweights like Brazil or Argentina lift the World Cup?

With the world's largest sporting event kicking off in just a few days, football fanatics would be looking for ideal locations to catch World Cup matches.

MediaCorp, StarHub and Singtel offer full coverage of all 64 games with packages starting from $98.

For fans who might be put off by the price, there are free viewing options too.

Last Sunday (Nov 13), Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong provided a list of 65 location — community clubs, ActiveSG Sports Centres, National Library Building and the Sports Hub — where fans can watch matches for free.

"Nothing beats the atmosphere of fans cheering together in unison as their favourite team scores a goal, or on tenterhooks in the last few minutes of a crucial game.

"And we want to bring people from all walks of life together, to build bonds and experience the electrifying excitement of watching the matches on a big screen," he wrote.

Nov 21 marks the opening match between host nation Qatar and Ecuador and the final takes place in the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium on Dec 18.

Do note that not all matches will be shown at all venues and each location has its own specific schedule.

