I visit a popular Shanghai noodle chain that opened its first Singapore branch, here's why I'll go back

Chinese fare seems to be the latest food trend in Singapore, with major brands such as Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine, Chagee, and Nong Geng Ji opening outlets across the island.

Now, there's another new kid on the block.

Fei Zap Mai Laan, a popular noodle chain with over 80 outlets across China, is opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore on Friday (Dec 19).

Despite hailing from Shanghai, the restaurant specialises in Hong Kong-style rice noodles that the founder travelled to Hong Kong to master.

On Wednesday, I visited the restaurant at Vivocity to try their offerings, and I can already see myself returning for more.

Fuss-free signature bowls

Those looking for a quick and easy option can order one of the four Signature Bowls — Mighty Four Bowl, Supreme Twin Fish Bowl, Pickled Punch Beef Bowl, and Tomato Chop Bowl — which have preset ingredient combinations.

The Mighty Four Bowl ($13.90) comprises fish roe balls, ham, wu xiang, homemade char siew, bean sprouts, coriander and rice noodles doused in a thick, rich broth.

Despite being labelled as spicy, the heat level was very manageable and I found the soup easy to drink. The four main ingredients also went well together.

I found the Tomato Chop Bowl ($16.90) nostalgic as it reminded me of the noodles commonly found in Hong Kong cha chaan tengs (diners). Each serving comes with macaroni, vegetables, diced tomatoes, sunny-side-up egg and large marinated Hong Kong-style fried pork chop.

While I had expected the tangy and sweet broth to be more concentrated, I still enjoyed it. The pork chop's texture was also excellent.

The Supreme Twin Fish Bowl ($16.90) was an elevated version of what can be found in a hawker centre. Each serving comes with a mix of fried and sliced fish, as well as black fungus, crabstick, radish, bean sprouts, coriander, and rice noodles.

This had the lightest broth out of the four Signature Bowls and tasted very soothing and healthy. I was also pretty impressed with the fish, which were plump, fresh, and juicy.

The Pickled Punch Beef ($15.90) was my favourite out of the lot. Although it was the spiciest Signature Bowl item on the menu, I felt that it was pretty manageable, albeit pleasantly numbing.

The bowl came with ingredients such as sliced beef, beef tendon balls, taupok, black fungus, bean sprouts, coriander, and rice noodles, doused in a zingy savoury-sour soup. The broth was pretty addictive — I couldn't stop drinking it!

Customisable bowls

If you prefer to have more control over what goes into your dish, feel free to customise your own bowl with Fei Zap Mai Laan's Make-Your-Own Bowl format.

Here, customers can choose at least three toppings, a staple such as rice noodles, kway teow, udon or macaroni, and a soup base.

There are over 30 toppings such as bean curd skin, red sausage, chicken cheese balls, beef tendon balls, beef tripe, and braised pork intestine. Prices for each topping range from $0.99 to $2.99.

As for soup bases, you can take your pick from four options, including their Signature Zhajiang Broth, which combines a dry, "fried sauce" with bone broth. This is said to be crafted from premium ingredients combined with a secret recipe that has been passed down for 60 years.

A healthier option is the Tomato Stew Broth which is made using fresh tomatoes blended with the restaurant's signature bone broth. Another light option is the Rich Fresh Fish Broth, which is prepared fresh daily with selected fish using Cantonese soup-making techniques.

If you prefer a soup with a kick to it, try the Pickled Punch Peppercorn Broth which is made with traditionally jar-cured pickled mustard greens that are stir-fried over high heat and then combined with Yunnan dried chillies, Sichuan fresh peppercorns, and the signature bone broth.

Snacks and desserts

Apart from noodles, Fei Zap Mai Laan has a variety of snacks for sharing or personal enjoyment.

Options include their popular Crispy Fish Skin($3.90), HK Fried Pork Chop ($6.90), Fried Wontons ($5.90 for five pieces), Assorted Curry Delights ($5.90), Braised Wings ($4.90) for three pieces), and Curry Fishballs ($3.90).

Those who love Hong Kong cafe staples can check out the restaurant's Toast and Desserts section, which offers Toast with Butter and Condensed Milk($3.80), Condensed Milk and Peanut Butter Toast ($3.80), Hong Kong French Toast ($4.80), and breakfast-style sandwiches.

Diners can pair these with classic Hong Kong-style beverages such as Milk Tea ($2.90/$3.90), Iced Lemon Tea ($3.90), and Salted Lemon 7-up ($4.90).

They can also end the meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Mango Pomelo Sago ($5.80), Red Bean Double-Skin Milk Pudding ($4.30), Double-Skin Milk Pudding ($3.90), Black Sesame Paste ($3.90), and Herbal Jelly with Honey($3.90).

From Dec 19 to Jan 4, 2026, Fei Zap Mai Laan has an opening promotion where diners can mix and match up to six toppings at only $0.99 each, with any order of signature bowl.

Customers can also sign up for free membership and receive a limited-edition Fei Zap Red Tote and crispy fish skin, available daily while stocks last.

[[nid:725734]]

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-167/168, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

[[nid:719479]]

melissateo@asiaone.com