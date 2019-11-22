This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart

Fluffy & Famous is a weekly video series where we interview "infurrencers", a term we coin for famous fur kids who aren't like your regular influencers on Instagram.

This week, Ugs the bunny hops her way into our hearts with her floppy ears, feisty personality and adorable antics.

Name: Ugs

Instagram handle: @ugsthebunny

Number of followers: 27.7k

Age: 5 years old Infurrencer's Profile

Ugs, the 5-year-old Holland Lop bunny, is a household name among the rabbit community.

With an Instagram account of 27,000 followers, multiple party invites and sponsorships, Ugs practically lives the life of a social media influencer, only she has a furry butt and a poofy tail.

It would be a surprise if you haven't come across a photo of her while scrolling through the app in search of cute animals (which, let's be honest, is something we've all done at least once).

We sat down with Stella, 29, the owner of Ugs, to share with us Ugs' life as a social media 'infurrencer'.

HOW DID YOU COME TO OWN UGS?

I was looking for a rabbit and saw her on a post one night while scrolling through Instagram and she had a really cute baby photo. So, we went down to the store to take a look at her and she was really active and jumping all over the place.

WHAT IS UGS LIKE?

Ugs's favourite activities are to eat, sleep and to be petted on the head. She doesn't really like other bunnies, unfortunately. She actually likes humans more than bunnies.

Sometimes we feel like Ugs acts more like a dog than a rabbit because she runs to us when we call her name.

She's pretty feisty for a rabbit, I think she's one of the few rabbits I know that bites people when she's upset.

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO CREATE AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT FOR UGS?

I started it because I didn't want to clog up my own personal Instagram. I was sending a lot of pictures of her to my family and friends and I wanted a separate account for her.

When I first started the account, I started putting a lot of hashtags like #rabbitsofig, #singaporepets, #rabbit, and that was when I found a local community of rabbits having little gatherings as well.

WHAT ARE THESE 'RABBIT GATHERINGS' LIKE?

These events happen maybe a couple times a year, maybe two to three times a year, usually around special occasions. Sometimes it could be Easter, (or) it could be one of the other bunny's birthday.

During Christmas time, it's actually very common for us to exchange cards just to wish each other "Merry Christmas", and oftentimes, these cards will feature the bunnies that the owners have, so it's really pretty heartwarming to get all these little exchanges.

DOES UGS HAVE ANY SPECIAL TALENTS?

She can do a couple of tricks. The first trick she can do is that she can jump onto somebody's lap to get her treat. Her second trick is that she can actually hold out her paw when she wants to get her treat.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE PERKS UGS GETS AS AN INFURRENCER?

She actually gets free food. Especially the new products that companies are trying out, such as hay and pellets. Recently, she also got to play with a few new toys, so that was fun.

We also get invited to certain events like the PetExpo.