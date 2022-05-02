A female traveller's quick guide to visiting Qatar for World Cup 2022

Qatar is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, and over 1.5 million football supporters are expected to descend to the Middle Eastern nation this November. Female football fans, too, have been eagerly waiting for a chance to witness their favourite World Cup teams while securing their seats for the matches.

So ladies, here are a few tips to note to help you make the most of your visit to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Female travellers to Qatar

PHOTO: Pexels

Qatar is generally a safe place for female travellers. Apart from attending the World Cup this year, the country has unlimited options for things to see and do.

Female travellers can easily apply for a visa to Qatar without any problem. You are not required to have a guardian to travel to Qatar or within the country. You can also book a hotel or hire a car in the country as long as you have a valid driving license issued by Qatar/GCC or an international driving license.

As far as tourists are concerned, there are not many differences between men and women when it comes to abiding by the local law. Being an Islamic country, Qatar follows specific rules and regulations that all citizens and visitors (regardless of gender) are expected to observe and respect.

Is Qatar safe for females?

With a high presence of security officers and police, crime in the country is almost non-existent due to Qatar’s strict laws. Always remember that no matter how safe a place may be, there is always a chance of risk or danger in any form if precaution is not practised.

All in all, Qatar is generally welcoming to all travellers. The people are warm and welcoming, and travelling to Qatar for the World Cup will prove memorable for both male and female travellers alike.

Things to know

PHOTO: Pexels

Qatar’s work week runs from Sunday to Thursday, with Friday considered the weekend. If you want to enjoy and explore the city grab your sunglasses and a water bottle to stay hydrated, as the desert climate can get very hot.

Apart from being renowned as one of the world’s wealthiest countries, Qatar is also considered as one of the safest. For the most part, women can move around safely and freely on their own. However, there are some things female travellers need to look out for when visiting the Gulf nation. Below are a few tips for female visitors travelling solo or otherwise.

Do’s and don’ts in Qatar

When visiting Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as a female traveller, here are some things to take note of:

Do dress modestly when out in public and at World Cup 2022 stadiums.

Do clear up your litter while at the beach or in public areas.

Do carry and drink sufficient water than other beverages as temperatures can climb above 40° C.

Don’t play loud music while the adhan (call to prayer) is being called.

Don’t consume alcohol in public and draw as little attention to it as possible.

Don’t take photos of official government buildings, military camps or industrial plants.

Here are some things to avoid at World Cup 2022 stadiums in Qatar:

Perfumes or colognes

Selfie sticks

Horns or lasers

Gambling

Smoking

Political or religious signs

Alcohol is permitted only in the ‘tourist zones’ inside stadiums but at a hefty price. Currently, tourists who want to consume alcohol can do so at specific five-star hotels that have liquor licenses. Be aware that although you can get access to and consume alcohol, public drunkenness is an offence in Qatar.

What to wear

The dress code in Qatar is generally driven by social customs and is more relaxed compared to other nations in the region. All visitors (male or female) are expected to show respect for the local culture by wearing modest clothing.

While locals and Qatari women generally wear customary dresses such as abaya and a bourka, tourists don’t have to. The generally accepted dress code for females includes modest clothing covering the shoulders, with skirts or pants below the knee.

Bathing suits and sportswear can only be worn in appropriate venues; for example, western swimwear is not permitted at public beaches such as Katara. Hence, if you’re a female visitor in Qatar, you can opt to visit a private hotel beach, private pool or spa.

Getting around in Qatar

Women can rent cars in Qatar as long as they have a valid driving license issued in Qatar/GCC and an international driving license for others. If you plan on staying for a longer duration in Qatar, renting a car may be cheaper.

Uber or Karwa taxis are a safe choice if you wish to use public transport. You can also opt for the 24-hour hop on hop off buses or metros that are well connected to most stadiums.

For more details on World Cup travel packages and transport suggestions within the country, check out our Qatar World Cup 2022 travel guide.

This article was first published in Wego.