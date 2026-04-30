Bedok hawker stall offering affordable desserts to close after 28 years

Feng Shan Desserts, which has been around since 1998, will be shuttering on May 3.

A photo posted to Facebook group Can Eat! SG on April 26 shows a note announcing the closure at the hawker stall in Bedok 85 Market.

In the note, the stall owners thanked customers for their support since it first opened.

The reason for closure was not specified, although some speculated it was due to a lack of manpower and the owners not being able to find a successor.

The dessert stall is known for offering affordable desserts such as Ice Kachang ($2.30), Burbur Cha Cha ($2.30) and Grass Jelly with Atap Seed ($2.30).

It also offers durian and mango-based desserts for $3.

Feng Shan Desserts has 4.2 stars and 18 reviews on Google.

One review, which rated the stall four stars, said: "I ordered the ice kacang and felt that it is value for money. Portions are large and the dessert was generously topped with syrup and ingredients....I find it hard not to recommend this stall."

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com