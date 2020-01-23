Fengshui travel predictions for 2020 by Emirates

Read also

While 2020 might present some challenges, those born in the year of the Rat will enjoy opportunities to showcase your leadership skills and reap rewards in both career and wealth thanks to the lucky stars.

When travelling, don't forget to take extra precaution to ensure a risk-free and smooth journey.

It is also recommended to make good use of your free time to improve yourself - for instance, you can consider reading a book about finance and wealth management to increase your knowledge in this area.

When overseas, don't forget to keep a lookout for a great business opportunity as well!

OX (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

Lucky destinations: Australia, Hong Kong, Turkey, USA, India

Lucky numbers: 6 and 10

Lucky row number can be Row 6 or Row 10, or any row number that ends with either 6 or 0 (i.e. Rows 16, 26, 36, 46, 56, 66, and 20, 30, 40 etc.)

Lucky travel partners: Snake and Rooster

Lucky colours: Red, Orange, White, and Gold

With the blessings of the lucky stars, this is a year of opportunity for those born in the Ox year.

When travelling, make sure to interact with the people around you if they are chatty and interested in a conversation as you might benefit from these interactions.

It is also important to ensure that your travel itinerary isn't jam packed so you have some breathing room, otherwise you might tire yourself out during your trip!

TIGER (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Lucky destinations: Taiwan, Philippines, Brunei, Canada

Lucky numbers: 2 and 4

Lucky row number can be Rows 2 or 4, or any row number that ends with either 2 or 4 (i.e. Rows 12, 22, 32, 42, 52, 62, and 14, 24, 34, etc)

Lucky travel partners: Ox and Rabbit

Lucky colours: Grey, Brown, and Green

While 2020 may look like a tough year for those born in the year of the Tiger, the lucky stars may present opportunities to head overseas for further studies or career development.