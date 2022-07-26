Fernvale Hawker Centre is finally open - here are some notable stalls to check out

What dish to order — that's the perennial issue whenever one is at a hawker centre.

With the opening of Fernvale Hawker Centre on Monday (July 25), it looks like nearby residents will be facing this 'dilemma' too.

As with most hawker centres, variety and option is hardly an issue — right now, there are a total of 28 food stalls for customers to choose from.

To help ease the process of choosing which food to munch on, here are a few stalls to consider for your first visit.

Amoy Street Lor Mee (#03-24)

PHOTO: Facebook/Amy Tay

This stall operated at Amoy Street Food Centre back in the 90s before moving to Whampoa Food Centre, and now Fernvale.

Amoy Street Lor Mee has an ardent following — queues at their previous location were "generally quite long", as mentioned by Danielfooddiary.

So, do expect the same now at Fernvale Hawker Centre. What is unlikely to help with your queuing time is the ridiculously cheap promotional price.

Right now, its lor mee is going for $2 a bowl to celebrate their opening.

Even looking past the fact that it is a promotional price, a $2 bowl of noodles is sure to get some heads turning.

From the photos seen online, customers are already lining up to give this a go before the promotion ends this coming weekend.

One Facebook user mentioned how she had to queue for half an hour before her food arrived. Despite this, she mentioned that it was "still worth it".

Xin Xin Claypot Rice (#03-13)

PHOTO: Facebook/Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & PCN Cycling

Another notable name at Fernvale Hawker Centre is Xin Xin Claypot Rice.

If that name rings a bell, it's probably because you might have come across the stall at Kovan Hawker Centre.

Xin Xin Claypot Rice is run by two young men — Damien Foo, 31, and Will Chua, 33, — who swapped the e-commerce scene for the hawker life.

Back in April, Damien and Will had to draw the blinds on their stall at Kovan as they were "unable to cover the cost".

Three months later, the duo is back and raring to go.

Their claypot rice starts at $7.50 per pax. Add-ons such as salted fish, chicken and Chinese sausage are $2.50 each.

If you're looking for something a bit different, Xin Xin Claypot Rice also serves peanut porridge ($3) and shredded chicken porridge ($3).

Hong Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle (#03-14)

PHOTO: Facebook/Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & PCN Cycling

If you're a curry chicken noodles connoisseur, you'll know of this stall.

Its generous bowl of curry chicken noodles is well-acclaimed, having been awarded a Michelin Bin Gourmand in the Singapore Guide 2019.

Fernvale residents now no longer have to travel down to Bedok in order to get a hearty bowl of curry noodles from Hong Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodles.

Both the curry chicken bee hoon mee and satay bee hoon start at $5.50.

The stall also serves curry shredded chicken noodles ($3.20) and satay shredded chicken bee hoon ($3.20).

Other buzz-worthy stalls

PHOTO: Facebook/Sengkang to Punggol & Singapore Food, Property & PCN Cycling

Based on feedback online, other stalls that were gathering interest from hungry residents included Seng Hiang Bak Chor Mee (#03-07), Whitley Road Big Prawn Noodle (#03-09) and Bedok One Hokkien Prawn Mee (#03-15).

Despite all the excitement, there were some minor glitches at Fernvale Hawker Centre's opening.

Earlier this morning, a woman posted on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food about a power outage at the hawker centre.

One netizen mentioned that the situation last night was similar as well. Since then, others have provided clips and photos of the lights coming back on.

Address: 21 Sengkang West Ave, 3rd level of Fernvale Community Club S797650

