Ferrari launches limited edition F80 supercar

Ferrari has launched the F80, a limited-edition, 1,200hp supercar with F1-derived hybrid tech and aerodynamics.

Ferrari's latest top-flight supercar is the F80, the most powerful road car ever built in Maranello of which only 799 will be made. The F80 joins the likes of the LaFerrari, F40, and GTO to represent the ultimate embodiment of the Ferrari DNA.

In this modern age, the F80 focuses on advanced technological solutions in its bid for maximum performance. Its powertrain architecture follows that of its Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship (WEC) racecars, a turbocharged V6 hybrid.

The F80's heart is a 3-litre, turbocharged V6 that makes 900hp on its own. The engine is then complemented by a bespoke electric front axle and an additional motor at the rear for a combined output of 1,200hp at 9,000rpm.

The hybrid system inherits both the MGU-K and MGU-H technologies from F1 for energy regeneration in conjunction with the all-new e-turbo system. The e-turbo works together with the electric power to ensure lightning-quick power delivery and throttle response without any turbo lag.

Despite its clean shape, unbroken by wings and spoilers, the F80 capitalises on its aerodynamic expertise from racing in F1 and the WEC to produce an astonishing 1,050kg of downforce at 250km/h, higher than ever before on a Ferrari road car.

The front end alone develops 460kg of downforce thanks to an F1-inspired S-duct and WEC-inspired louvres and slots that make up the front aerodynamic configuration.

The combination of the rear wing and diffuser make up the remaining 590kg of downforce. The F80 also features an active rear wing for variable aerodynamic performance in different scenarios.

To deal with the huge amount of downforce, the F80 has a trick suspension setup using a 48-volt active suspension system that can optimise the car's ride height and damping on the fly for either performance or comfort.

Although the F80 is a plug-in hybrid, unlike the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB, it cannot be driven on electric power alone.

Instead, the hybrid system exists mainly as a performance boost with several different drive modes available through the eManettino that adjust the deployment and regeneration of the electric power.

The F80 also has motorsports-derived Brembo CCM-R Plus brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 or Cup2R tyres for maximum on-track performance.

On the inside, the F80's cabin was inspired by a single-seater racecar and aimed to create the visual impression of a closed-cockpit F1 car.

The cockpit is enveloped around the driver for maximum ergonomics and comfort while the passenger seat is actually mounted further back than the driver seat. This asymmetric format allows for a narrower interior with no penalty to ergonomics or comfort levels.

The F80 also gets a new steering wheel that replaces the touch-sensitive buttons seen on other new Ferraris like the Purosangue with physical buttons.

This article was first published in Motorist.