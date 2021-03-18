Ferrari Roma review: Drawing admiring glances

For the past decade or so, Ferrari has been grappling with the burgeoning sub-$1m GT market.

In 2008, they pressed the 460hp California into service, but it was shy off the mark – even as the California 30, which has a 30hp bump in power.

So, in 2014 Ferrari pushed the power up to 560hp with the California T.

To further fortify their position, Ferrari launched the “entry-level” Portofino, which has a 600hp V8, in 2017.

Little did we know that Ferrari was preparing an additional GT coupe with a 620hp V8 called the Roma, which debuted at the end of 2019.

PHOTO: Torque

Ferrari Roma: Svelte and swoopy

The Ferrari Roma is the Prancing Horse’s contender in the GT (grand tourer) segment. With it, the marque hopes to attract an even wider base of customers, and stymie the onslaught of sporty GT coupes from rivals such as Bentley, Porsche or BMW.

Ferrari may have had front-engine V12-powered coupes before, but they never had a proper front-engine V8 coupe.

PHOTO: Reuters

Style-wise, the Ferrari Roma is a return to the svelte, swoopy Ferraris of the 1960s.

The Roma is a design masterstroke by Flavio Manzoni, for it looks sophisticated, fresh, and elegant. It is devoid of garish aerodynamic aids, yet generates up to 95 kilograms more downforce than the Portofino at 250km/h.

Ferrari aerodynamicists designed the flat-bottomed underbody with advanced vortex generators and rear diffusers to develop impressive downforce.

The only concession on the exterior is the three-position active rear spoiler. It rises from the closed position to the mid position when the car reaches 100km/h.

PHOTO: Torque

There is no pre-set speed for the spoiler to reach its highest position. Instead, this is triggered by cornering and braking forces. Once the Ferrari Roma crosses a pre-set g-force, the spoiler is deployed to generate downforce and maximise grip.

Indeed, even at over 300km/h, the spoiler remains in the middle position. This allows it to provide a better front-rear balance of downforce.

Also, Ferrari is very concerned about the Roma being seen “posing” around town with the spoiler deployed. So, there is no manual switch to activate the spoiler.

This ensures that the Ferrari Roma is relatively understated, while remaining a head-turner when it is just trundling through the city. More importantly, as it is an integral part of the Roma’s performance package, the engineers do not want anyone messing with it.

Turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 in the Ferrari Roma delivers 620PS and 760Nm, along with a century sprint time of 3.4 seconds.

PHOTO: Torque

Great V8

Key to the Ferrari Roma’s performance is the award-winning turbocharged 3.9-litre V8.

This latest version is reworked to deliver an extra 20PS for a total of 620PS, and it will be shared with the recently announced Portofino M (Modificata).

The V8 uses Ferrari’s Variable Boost management to deliver a tailored torque curve resembling a naturally aspirated engine’s, and this has convinced ferrarista that turbocharging is the way forward.

Deploying all 620PS in anger results in the tyres squealing and slithering for grip for the entire 3.4 seconds it takes to accelerate to 100km/h.

Zero to 200 km/h is accomplished in an impressive 9.3 seconds, and the Ferrari Roma has a top speed of over 320km/h. Some of this is due to the brawny V8 engine and some of it has to do with the new 8-speed DCT.

The latter has its origins in the SF90 Stradale, except now it has a mechanical reverse gear ratio instead of an electric one. It is also six kg lighter than the 7-speed DCT.

PHOTO: Torque

Having an extra forward ratio means lower gear ratios (1st to 7th) for better acceleration, and a taller eighth gear for cruising.

Apart from being lighter than the 7-speed unit, the 8-speed DCT also delivers 23 per cent snappier gear changes. The maximum torque of 760Nm is only available in seventh and eighth gears.

There is a new particulate filter just aft of the catalytic converter to meet current emissions standards. This ends up further muting the exhaust roar, but the Roma has not completely lost the sense of occasion.

It is still a Ferrari after all, despite being a lot less “anti-social” than its stablemates.

Ferrari Roma: Sharp and incisive

Unlike the Portofino, the Roma’s manettino has the “Race” setting, just like Ferrari’s extreme models.

Interestingly, the Roma’s Race setting is acceptably comfy. It is perhaps similar to the Sport setting on the F8 Tributo or 812 Superfast, while the Comfort setting is remarkably plush in the ride department.

Torque's supercar specialist, Dr Andre Lam, says one of the Ferrari Roma’s strong suits is its long-distance cruising ability.

PHOTO: Torque

The Ferrari Roma’s relatively small size is very welcome, as it is easier to place the car in the corners. Turn-in is sharp and the front axle resists understeer surprisingly well.

Though the steering is not as chatty as the F8’s, mid-corner grip is very strong and reassuring. While clearly capable of carving up the meandering roads, the Ferrari Roma’s strong suit is long-distance cruising.

The brakes take some acclimatisation as they utilise brake-by-wire technology. Initially, they seem a bit oversensitive, but their stopping power is potent and reassuring.

Brake-by-wire enables autonomous emergency braking, which enhances safety.

Digital stallion

The interior is a huge departure from what we are accustomed to from Ferrari. If you think that Ferrari is high tech, the Roma is on another level.

PHOTO: Torque

Even the door opening lever has been replaced by a button that remotely unlatches the door. The Ferrari Roma even tries to be the “iPhone” of interiors, with the barest minimum of buttons. Touchscreens and touchpads are used whenever possible.

Is this a prelude to an all-electric future?

Overall, the Ferrari Roma is easy to drive and live with. But is that enough?

Its strength is that it is a Ferrari that attracts admiring glances instead of envious ones. It is not loud or brash, but understated and confident. Ferrari is gambling that a Ferrari without the obvious bells and whistles is what the market wants.

The Ferrari Roma certainly drives well enough to wear the badge, and it almost feels as comfortable rubbing shoulders at the Ritz as it does going to the neighbourhood supermarket.

It might well be the first true everyday Ferrari.

PHOTO: Torque

Ferrari Roma 3.9 (A)

Engine: 3855cc, 32-valves, V8, twin-turbocharged

Max power: 612hp (456kW, 620PS) at 5700-7500rpm

Max torque: 760Nm at 3000-5750rpm

Power to weight: 415.8hp per tonne

Gearbox: 8-speed dual-clutch with manual select

0-100km/h: 3.4 seconds

Top Speed: Over 320km/h

Consumption: 8.9km/L (combined)

Price exclud. COE: From $888,000 (after $20k VES surcharge)

Agent: Ital Auto

This article was first published in Torque.