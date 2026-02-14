Ferrari unveils more details of its new electric sports car

The "Prancing Horse" has finally unveiled the interior design and name of its visionary new, fully electric sports car: The Luce, marking the start of a new chapter in Ferrari's history and the second phase in its development.

And if you're wondering why the sports car's features seem vaguely familiar, its probably because it is being designed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Sir Jony Ive, previously Chief Design Officer of Apple.

The Luce's major interior components offer an insight into its design philosophy, where innovation meets craftsmanship and cutting-edge design. Its steering wheel pays homage to the marque's rich heritage, showcasing a simplified three-spoke form and two analogue control modules, which echoes the layout of F1 single seaters.

Its key is made with Corning Gorilla Glass, the first automotive glass engineered for superior durability and scratch resistance, which also features a specially developed "E Ink" display that only uses power during colour changes.

It also features three displays: The driver binnacle, control panel, and rear control panel. The binnacle is an instrument cluster mounted on the steering column, a first for a range Ferrari. It features an ultra-light and ultra-thin OLED panel, as well as a world first - three large cutouts strategically reveal the information generated by a second display behind the top panel.

As for the control panel, it is mounted on a ball-and-socket joint, allowing the screen to be oriented towards either the driver or the passenger. Attention to ergonomic details, including a palm rest for operating the panel, allowing users to interact with controls effortlessly and intuitively without looking.

The multigraph integrated into the central display is a masterpiece of micro-engineering and features a proprietary movement with three independent motors that move the hands autonomously. An advanced electronic control system gives the multigraph four modes: Clock, chronograph, compass, and launch control.

Debates are ongoing as to how big the market is for ultra-high performance and expensive EVs. And while Ferrari has yet to confirm the car's price, what we're hearing is that the output of the Luce's powertrain may well exceed 746kW (1,000bhp).

The Prancing Horse has also said that the third and final phase of the Luce's development, which includes its exterior reveal, will be hosted in Italy in May 2026.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.