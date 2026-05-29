Ferrari's first EV, the Luce, set for Singapore launch in Q4 2026

The all-new Ferrari Luce is the Italian marque’s first electric vehicle, featuring a radical new look, five seats, four electric motors, and over 1,000 horsepower.

The Luce is set to arrive in Singapore for a local launch in Q4 2026.

Unveiled in Rome, the Luce marks the start of a new age for the storied brand.

Though an electric road car may be new territory for Ferrari, they are no strangers to battery technology, with the Luce receiving technology derived from Ferrari’s 499P World Endurance Championship racecar.

For performance levels befitting a Ferrari, the Luce is built on a bespoke, 800V electric platform while four electric motors, one per wheel, output a combined total of 1,035hp.

Paired with the Luce’s relatively low kerb weight of 2,260kg, the Luce can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, 0 to 200km/h in only 6.8 seconds, and hit a top speed of 310km/h.

At the same time, the 122kWh battery pack allows for up to 530km of range on a full charge.

In the pursuit of Ferrari-like driving dynamics, the Luce also features the active suspension system from the F80, rear-wheel steering, and torque vectoring.

The driver can also adjust torque delivery and the regenerative braking via the paddles mounted behind the steering wheel.

The aesthetics of the Luce were entrusted to LoveFrom, a creative collective helmed by Sir Jony Ive, former design chief at Apple, and Marc Newson.

The end result is a sports car unlike any other, with a glass house design element that is central to the Luce’s appearance and is meant to evoke a sense of purity and simplicity.

Special care has also been taken to achieve the goal of making the Luce the most aerodynamically efficient road car Ferrari has ever made, with surfaces refined to be smooth, continuous, and uninterrupted to maximise airflow.

Active aerodynamic grilles and active ride height also work together to ensure the correct balance between cooling requirements, performance, comfort, and drag.

On the inside, the Luce was designed with a clear idea of aesthetic functionality.

Controls and displays are grouped together logically, with the most essential settings and toggles located directly in front of the driver.

The Luce’s interior uses a generous number of precision-engineered mechanical buttons, dials, toggles, and switches combined with multifunctional digital displays for a timeless yet functional cabin.

With the Luce, Ferrari has also taken a special approach to the car’s sound, based on the key principle that it must be authentic and functional.

Developed in-house by Ferrari, the system filters, equalises and amplifies the audio signals received from a precision accelerometer that captures the dynamic texture and vibration of the Luce’s rotating components.

The level at which this synthetic sound plays is based on the position of the e-Manettino and the use of the paddles, allowing the driver to switch from quiet focus to maximum expressiveness.

Ferrari also says that the sound is emitted via an external amplification system that allows it to be audible from outside the car.

The all-new Luce is listed at €550,000 (S$818,158) in Italy, with further pricing details yet to be announced.

The Luce is also set to arrive in Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2026 for its local launch.

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This article was first published in Motorist.