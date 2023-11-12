Festival director Pooja Nansi reflects on her journey with Singapore Writer's Festival and shares what to look out for this year

First started in 1986 as a biennial festival, the Singapore Writer's Festival (SWF) today has become a cultural cornerstone for literature enthusiasts, poets, and writers in Singapore and beyond.

Back again for its 26th edition, taking place from Nov 17 to 26, 2023, the festival organised by Arts House Limited (AHL) and commissioned by the National Arts Council (NAC) packs quiet a punch with an unmissable series of mould-breaking and genre-bending programmes for audiences from all walks of life.

We sat down with Festival Director, Pooja Nansi, in her fifth and final year at the helm, to reflect on her journey, the festival's evolution, and what this year holds in store.

A journey from poet to festival director

Pooja's journey with the literary arts started long before she claimed the spot of SWF's Festival Director. Singapore's first Youth Poet Ambassador, in 2016 she was awarded the Young Artist Award, Singapore's highest accolade for arts practitioners below the age of 35.

From April 2013 to March 2018, she was also known for her curated monthly poetry showcase 'Speakeasy' at the former dining and art space, Artistry.

Not to mention her decade's worth of experience as an educator, which also first led her to be commissioned by the Singapore Writers Festival's Words Go Round programme and Sing Lit Station's Book A Writer programme to conduct workshops on literature and poetry.

"I launched my first collection of poetry at the festival in 2007 as a young poet! When I was asked to helm the festival in 2019, it was such an honour as this is a festival that has seen me grow in my literary journey."

The first female Festival Director of the Singapore Writers Festival, Pooja has seen the festival through various themes and even its first digital edition amid the pandemic.

A glimpse of the 26th edition of the Singapore Writer's Festival

This year, after multiple brainstorm sessions, discussions, agreements and differing opinions, the team behind SWF 2023 presents "Plot Twist", a bold and playful theme encompassing unexpected pairings, unlikely outcomes, and unconventional offerings that addresses a larger audience, whilst also keeping signature and beloved key literary pillars in the programme.

Amongst Pooja's 'not to be missed' programmes this year is the Literary Pioneer Exhibition spotlighting the late Goh Poh Seng, a poet, dramatist, novelist, and a visionary ahead of his time.

He is known as one of the pioneering figures of the local arts and culture scene, and was the first writer to introduce Singlish to the stage with his play When the Smiles are Done.

"I highly recommend the poetry reading There's No Cause for Grief: Reading Goh Poh Seng in 2023, where you will witness the magic that happens when contemporary poets interpret Goh's unpublished works. I've had goosebumps listening to the rehearsals."

This year the Open Call for programme submissions is also making a return, with SWF showcasing 40 (the highest number to-date) of community-led initiatives to be included as part of the Festival - From hilarious Powerpoint Karaoke, to Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Writing the Combat Sports Narrative (a panel discussion on combat sports, and the stories that athletes tell with their bodies), as well as They're Here… a series of experiential readings by Noel Boyd, Singaporean ghost hunter.

Additionally, the Festival's Keynote Talks that include one on food heritage by Damian D'Silva and Pulitzer Prize winner Vieth Thanh Nguyen and the legendary Gayatri Spivak.

Expect the unexpected at SWF 2023

Intricately intertwined with the programme, and part of a major plot twist within the festival's line-up is one of the key highlights- a series titled 50 Years of Bars, Flows and Beats.

Branching out beyond the expected formats of a literary festival, the series celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop since it was birthed in 1973, and pays homage to the written and spoken word in diverse formats and mediums.

Expect everything from performances to conversations by music critics, rappers, musicians, and cultural historians on how hip-hop and literature are unexpectedly yet intimately intertwined.

A highlight is the In A Tiny Room with hip hop historian Jeff Chang, a session where writers spit surefire reads and vibe with a live DJ on decks.

When it comes to her achievements, Pooja takes prides in first introducing the SWF Youth Fringe in 2019. The programme has empowered young people to conceptualise programs for their peers and participate in festival moderation.

Besides the Youth Fringe, SWF Playground for children between the ages of four and 10 aims to inspire little ones to spark their creativity and nurture a love for stories through storytelling, craft workshops and even the chance to meet the authors behind their favourite books.

Closing her tenure as festival director

As her tenure as Festival Director comes to a close, Pooja shares her thoughts on her SWF journey. She says, "Funnily enough, this year's theme 'Plot Twist' accurately captures what my tenure as Festival Director has been like - atypical and full of unexpected twists and turns.

Having to spearhead the Festival through the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, navigating many firsts for a purely digital Festival, to a hybrid affair, and now back to a fully physical Festival, it's safe to say that it was a time filled with doubt, uncertainty, and lots of trial and error."

[[nid:227775]]

She adds, "My hope is always that all Singaporeans realise that literary spaces are important and relevant to all of us individually and also as a community. And I hope the festival continues to grow to attract new audiences. For me, in the immediate months after the festival, I'm looking forward to going back to my own creative practice of reading and writing."

In our eyes, Pooja Nansi's tenure as Festival Director of the Singapore Writer's Festival has been marked by innovation, inclusivity, and adaptability. Under her leadership, the festival has continued to evolve and embrace diverse voices, making it a cultural hub for literature in Singapore.

As she passes the torch to the next Festival Director, Yong Shu Hoong, we can expect the legacy of SWF to continue thriving and growing.

Singapore Writers Festival runs from Nov 17 to 26, 2023 at various locations throughout Singapore. For more information, please visit the website. Keep in touch with Pooja Nansi here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.