Festive feasts for office: The best corporate Christmas catering in Singapore 2025

As the year winds down and the scent of mulled wine and roasted meats fill the air, the season of corporate Christmas dinners returns, a time to toast milestones, thank the team, and indulge in a little well-earned revelry.

Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering at the office, planning a grand affair in a private dining room, or simply looking to impress with a restaurant-worthy spread delivered to your doorstep, Singapore's festive dining scene in 2025 offers options as diverse as your team.

From wood-fired American barbecue to halal-certified feasts, luxe steakhouse menus to hearty sharing sets, here's our curated list of venues and caterers perfect for unforgettable company Christmas dinners with all the seasonal trimmings, of course.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse Singapore by Wolfgang Zwiener

This festive season, Wolfgang's Steakhouse ups the ante with an opulent Four-Course Set Menu for Two ($608++), perfect for intimate company gatherings over long lunches or year-end reward dinners.

From Dec 1 to 31, 2025, expect a sumptuous spread starting with a Seafood Taster (tuna tartare with Oscietre caviar, shrimp cocktail, and lobster cocktail), followed by a hearty Beef Barley Soup. Mains include two premium selections.

Think 100 per cent USDA Prime Black Angus Ribeye or Filet Mignon, Chilean Seabass, or Colorado Lamb Chops, served with classic steakhouse sides. Dessert? A nostalgic slice of New York Style Cheesecake with seasonal berries and strawberry gelato.

For teams celebrating in-office, their Festive Takeaway Menu features show-stopping roasts like Whole Roasted Turkey, 100 per cent USDA Black Angus Prime Rib, Toma

hawk, and Beef Wellington, all bundled with sides and sauces for a restaurant-worthy experience at work. Pre-orders require 72 hours' notice, ensuring freshness and flair for your office party.

1 Nanson Road, #02-01, InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay

Reservations for dine-in | Pre-order for takeaways

Meatsmith

For offices that like their Christmas feasts with smoke, swagger, and serious flavour, Meatsmith is a no-brainer. Known for its American-style BBQ cooked low and slow over hickory wood, Meatsmith's 2025 Festive Packages (available Dec 1-Jan 31) cater to dine-in, delivery, and large-scale corporate events.

Their curated bundles (from $48 to $98 per pax) are built around smoked turkey and ham, brisket pies, beef short ribs, and indulgent sides like mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, and s'mores tart. Each diner even gets a $10 voucher for future visits, a gift that lingers.

For office parties, private venue buyouts are available with industrial-casual seating for up to 120 guests. Alternatively, order their Christmas Smoked Turkey ($320+) or Smoked Gammon Ham ($300+) for takeaway, complete with cranberry, gravy, and sides, or go all in with a full bundle including Burnt Ends wines and their famous berry tart.167-169 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068620

For orders & events: eat@meatsmith.com.sg

FoodLine.sg

When it comes to large-scale corporate celebrations and in-office parties, FoodLine.sg is the ultimate go-to. As Singapore's largest catering platform, FoodLine curates over 4,000 festive menus from more than 500 caterers, from halal-certified buffets and elegant mini party sets to indulgent bentos and log cakes.

Whether you're hosting an end-of-year appreciation lunch or a merry team gathering in the boardroom, options abound across cuisines, budgets, and dietary preferences. This year, exclusive early bird promotions include complimentary log cakes and value-packed bundles that make planning effortless.

Every order also comes with a complimentary $400 Huat! Together Voucher, a festive bonus perfect for follow-up events in 2026. With over 114,000 customer reviews and rich media previews, FoodLine empowers HR teams and party planners to make confident, crowd-pleasing choices with ease.

Explore FoodLine's Christmas Catering Menus | Orders online 24/7 or call +65 6037 3837

Chico Loco

Ditch the stress, keep the fiesta. Chico Loco's Mexmas feast returns this Christmas with bold Latin flair and a menu designed for sharing. Perfect for house parties or cosy office gatherings, the festive sets feature achiote-spiced turkey, rotisserie chicken, smoked wagyu brisket, glazed ham, and a hearty leek, mushroom, and potato pie.

The Loco Mexmas Dinner ($165, serves 5-6) and the Fiesta Grande Feast ($285, serves 8-10) are available for delivery or pick-up, just heat and serve. Early birds get 10 per cent off with code MEXCL10 for orders placed before Nov 15.

102 Amoy Street, Singapore 069922

Pre-orders now open for Dec 24-25, 2025

WhatsApp +65 9738 7828 or reserve via chico-loco.com

Swissbake

For teams seeking a halal-certified Christmas feast without compromising on indulgence, Swissbake's A Season to Feast collection is a top-tier choice. In partnership with ZAC Butchery, their festive menu is fully halal-prepared, making it ideal for inclusive corporate celebrations.

Whether you're planning a lavish office lunch or sending a gourmet care package to clients, Swissbake's offerings hit all the right notes: golden Roasted Cajun Chicken with cranberry stuffing ($68), juicy Roasted Lamb Rack ($138), and fall-off-the-bone Bone-In Lamb Leg ($158), to name a few.

Their curated bundles like The Holiday Classic and Ultimate Feast combine mains, sides, and a rich chocolate log cake into a fuss-free spread, perfect for groups of four or more. Early bird perks include 15 per cent off à la carte items and free delivery for orders above $180, making holiday planning both seamless and satisfying.

Order online via Portopantry.com or in-store at ZAC Butchery, 1B Figaro Street

For corporate or bulk orders, enjoy five per cent off when you pre-order three or more bundles. Email hello@portopantry.com or call +65 6636 0939

Decker Barbecue

Inject some Southern soul into your Christmas celebrations with Decker Barbecue's Texas-style Holiday Feast. Whether you're hosting a laid-back lunch at the office or sending festive trays to clients, Decker's smoked specialties bring bold flavour and serious heart to the table.

Their Holiday Feast ($360++, feeds eight pax) is built around a US-sourced Smoked Whole Turkey, brined for 24 hours and smoked low and slow over Texan white oak, served with house-made gravy, cranberry sauce, and hearty sides like jalapeño cornbread, classic sausage stuffing, and creamy mac & cheese.

Looking for flexibility? Order à la carte to mix and match from a festive menu that includes kale salad and a spiced apple cobbler finale. Pick-up and islandwide delivery are available through Dec 28, making this a top-tier option for offices craving bold, rustic holiday fare.

60 Robertson Quay, #01-17, Singapore 238252

Order via deckerbarbecue.com

Barossa Steak & Grill

Barossa Steak & Grill brings the flame and flair of a true grillhouse to your office party this festive season, no reservation needed. Their 2025 Christmas Takeaway Menu is ideal for teams who want the indulgence of restaurant-quality meats, minus the logistics.

The centrepiece: a bone-in, Maple Glazed Gammon Ham (3kg, $288++), slow-roasted and served with chorizo fat roast potatoes and caramel apple sauce. Other heavy-hitters include the Slow-Roasted Blackened Australia Beef Rump Cap (2kg, $188++) with black pepper butter sauce, and the Josper-Roast Whole Chicken (1kg, $42) marinated in earthy achiote spices.

The Marmite & Garlic Shoyu Glazed St Louis Pork Ribs (1.5kg, $78) round out a bold, sharing-style menu designed for groups. Each set is packaged for pick-up with a minimum five-day preorder, perfect for corporate potlucks, year-end celebrations, or impressing clients with flavour-forward festive fare.

1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-161/162, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Order via barossa.com.sg or call +65 6255 1855

Firangi Superstar

Firangi Superstar puts the "blockbuster" in festive dining with a Modern Indian twist that's bold, playful, and unapologetically cinematic. Their Jingle Belly Rock Festive Blockbuster Feast ($178 for five pax) runs from Nov 15 to Dec 24, 2025, available for dine-in, takeaway, or self-pickup with free delivery.

The centrepiece is a crackling-skinned Pork Belly Porchetta, stuffed with spiced kebab mince and served with a heat-kissed ghost pepper vindaloo sauce and apple-apricot chutney. The supporting cast includes Malabar Crab Cutlets, garam masala Brussels Sprouts, and a nutty Naan Stuffing with cashews and golden raisins.

Go bigger with add-ons like a saffron butter-glazed Whole Roasted Poulet ($58) or Smoked Puy Lentil Makhani ($16). And for the showstopper finale? Indulge in puffed puri shells crowned with Oscietra Caviar ($150). Designed for offices looking to impress with edge, heat, and flair.

20 Craig Road, #01-03, Singapore 089692

Order or reserve via firangisuperstar.com (3 working days' notice required)

Market Bistro

Wall Street style meets holiday warmth at Market Bistro, where festive dining is served with a side of New York flair. Located in the heart of Marina Bay's financial district, this bistro delivers Christmas with polish and panache whether you're dining in or feasting back at the office.

From Dec 1 to 26, 2025, their two- or three-course dine-in menus (from $32++) include mains like Angus Reserve Grain-Fed Flat Iron Steak or a comforting Stuffed Turkey Roulade with velvety potato puree and wilted spinach. For dessert, the Chocolate Mousse & Hazelnut Praline hits all the sweet spots.

Prefer to keep things in-house? Their Holiday Feast takeaway set ($228-$268) is ideal for five to seven pax and features Honey & Balsamic Roasted Turkey or a premium Roasted 36° South Ribeye, paired with Duck Fat Roasted Chat Potatoes and festive Brussels sprouts. Available for pre-order and self-pickup with delivery options, too.

12 Marina Boulevard, #01-03, Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018982

Order or reserve marketbistro.com.sg

