The festive hunt is on: Find $50 Great Rewards e-Vouchers hidden daily and get your shopping paid for when you're spotted in Great World

Give and you just might receive.

Come Black Friday, Great World is sending their 'Santarinas' to gift 40 lucky shoppers up to $300 in shopping rebates.

'Santarinas' - influencers Chiou Huey and Midi - will be roaming the mall on Nov 24 and 25 (between 11am and 2pm) to find 20 lucky shoppers daily, so be sure to do all your Christmas shopping on those days!

Located just above Great World MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast line (TEL), Great World is truly a one-stop retail mall for all your Christmas shopping needs. From the likes of Toys"R"Us to Best Denki, there is definitely something for everybody.

P.S. Key in GWASIA5 into the Great Rewards App to claim a free $5* Great Rewards e-Voucher to start your Christmas shopping! Don't have the Great Rewards App? Download their iOS or Android app for more savings!

*One redemption per Great Rewards member from now till Jan 1.

Pick up some Christmas classics, like the Classic Turkey Set (Roasted Turkey with Stuffing and Honey Baked Ham) at $198 from Ryan's Grocery (#B1-144), and Chocolate Orange Noël Log Cake (small) at $49.80 from Baker's Brew (#B1-103). You can also go for alternative options this festive period, like assortments of sushi platters from Meidi-Ya (#B2-111) or Kuriya Japanese Market (#B1-132), for your house parties and get rewarded too - that's a win-win in our books!

Aside from Black Friday 'free' shopping, gear up for The Great Christmas Hunt to find 30 $50 Great Rewards e-Vouchers hidden daily at Great World. Yes, you got it right - 750 sets are up for grabs from December 1 to 25. Get ready to embark on the treasure hunt of the season!

As you delve into the treasure hunt, take a moment to marvel at the breathtaking 7m Christmas tree gracefully positioned at Level 1, Atrium. It's a festive spectacle you won't want to miss!

Done with your shopping? Unlock your ticket to the ultimate gaming adventure with a min. spend of $100* at Great World/Tanglin Mall. Dive into the fun with GiftCatcher on the Great Rewards app, where you can snag up to 1,000 Great Rewards Points (worth $5). It's not just shopping - it's a game-changer!

*Double spend is required for supermarket receipt(s).

One game chance per Great Rewards member per day.

More credit card promos Terms and conditions OCBC Cardmembers Exclusive (now till Jan 1) Get 2,000 Great Rewards Points (worth $10) with minimum $120* or $150* (with supermarket receipts) charged to OCBC credit or debit cards. *Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions. Redemption at Great World Customer Service Counter, Level 2. Mastercard Exclusive (Nov 16 to Dec 28) Get $30 Great Rewards e-Voucher with minimum $300* charged to Mastercard. Mastercard Black Friday special (Nov 24 to 30) Get $50 Great Rewards e-Voucher with minimum $500^ charged to Mastercard. *Limited to the first 100 redemptions per week. ^Limited to the first 200 redemptions from Nov 24 to 30. Redemption at Customer Service Counter, Level 2.

Feeling the festive spirit? Join the journey of giving by donating $5 or $50 from now until Dec 31. 100 per cent of proceeds go directly to Community Chest, supporting Celebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) to enhance the lives of beneficiaries.

As a thank-you, you'll get a token of appreciation valued at $25 and a delicious homemade cookie from CPAS with every $50 donated.

Join Great World/Tanglin Mall and Chef Violet Oon, in collaboration with Community Chest, to make a meaningful difference and bring joy to others this festive season!

Visit shop.greatworld.com.sg/mallsoflove for more details.

As December unfolds, don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in the festive vibes with carolling from The A Cappella Group, Merry Melodies by CPAS, captivating magic shows, and enchanting harpist performances at Great World, Level 1 Atrium. It's your ticket to a festive season filled with joy and magical moments!

For more details, visit shop.greatworld.com.sg.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Great World.

