Is the festive season stressing you out? How to beat the holiday blues and overcome festive burnout

The festive season is on us, and it’s going to be a long one! Starting with Christmas and New Year’s Eve one week after, Chinese New Year arrives in three weeks, and Valentine’s Day follows up soon after. With so many festivities lined up, many of us are inspired to celebrate the season. Even though it is the “season to be jolly,” it is not unusual for some of us to feel differently.

Burnout during the festivities

PHOTO: Unsplash

Some people relish gatherings and gift-giving, and others work hard at these traditions, only to feel more stress and anxiety about the festivities. They don’t hate you or the festive season; they might just be experiencing festive burnout.

Singaporeans are no strangers to burnout, especially when it was listed as the top factor affecting mental health during the pandemic.

Similarly, festive burnout or holiday blues is not a clinical diagnosis but a reference to the feelings of stress, anxiety, dread, and resentment associated with the festive or holiday season. Think about the many travel plans we make to escape the Chinese New Year.

Feeling blue in this time of green, red, and gold

PHOTO: Pixabay

Although the festivities are meant for us to gather in joyous celebrations, they can cause us to feel stressed and depressed. Some people may even experience feelings of loneliness, feel financially and mentally stretched, or feel under pressure to meet unrealistic expectations.

The widespread messages of giving, joy and togetherness may push us to accept more family and social obligations. They may also inspire us to have more celebrations or travel plans and spend more money than usual.

We are almost expected to be in a continuous holiday mood, which can pressure people to remain happy, adding to the list of responsibilities to the already hectic time of the year. For those living with mental or developmental conditions, the pressure of the festivities may even exacerbate their symptoms.

Furthermore, when we focus all our energy on the responsibilities of the festivities, such as planning, shopping, or even rushing through other duties so we can be present for others, it may lead us to neglect our own needs. Even those who adore the holidays may feel exhausted by the intense emotions and hectic demands required by traditions during these festivals.

The year-end holiday season also marks the impending start of the new year. As we reflect on our goals and accomplishments of the past year, some people may experience feelings of regret or failure when their new year’s resolutions or goals remain unchecked.

What to do about the holiday blues?

If the festive season is weighing you down, here are some ways to cope with the holiday blues.

Know your boundaries

PHOTO: Pexels

In any situation, it is crucial to be aware of physical and mental boundaries to avoid burnout. Check in with your emotions and learn to turn down social invitations.

Instead of cooking from scratch order festive takeouts, or ask to collaborate on tasks if they feel overwhelming. Or, gently reject conversations about personal choices, such as marriage or having a baby when it feels uncomfortable.

Unwind with self-care activities

PHOTO: Pexels

Importantly, allow yourself to unwind with self-care activities during the day. Just spending 15 to 20 minutes napping under your comfy sheets, exercising, meditating, listening to music, or even taking a bath can help reduce stress levels.

Relook your priorities

The prolonged festive season may push us to book ourselves into an overwhelming schedule of activities. Only some things require urgent attention; prioritize and pencil in selected activities rather than all so that you won’t feel exhausted or stressed.

Manage self-expectations

PHOTO: Pexels

Festivals like Christmas and Chinese New Year carry with them age-old customs. However, as people and societies change, customs can adapt too. Celebrations do not have to be perfect; they can still retain their significance even if we do not follow age-old traditions to the T.

The most important thing about festive seasons is nurturing relationships and spending time with one another. Concentrate and be fully present with the people before you rather than getting it right on camera for your newsfeed.

Speak to someone

Reach out and speak to a trusted friend, family member, or professional. Talking about how we think and feel often helps us know that we are not alone. It also allows us to see things from different perspectives.

If you or someone you know requires emotional support, please visit Mindline.sg to chat or for self-help resources.

Disclaimer: This article is written for general information. It is not intended to provide a diagnosis, treatment, or an alternative to professional advice. Please consult a mental health professional for any diagnosis or treatment.

This article was first published in City Nomads.