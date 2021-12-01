Festive workshops and decadent feasts: Here's how you can have the holiday break you deserve this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, this means it's time to shop, dine and look forward to long-awaited gatherings!

Known as the season of giving, Christmas is when we go all out to shower our friends and family with love. But more than just secret Santa gift exchanges and get-togethers with turkey and logcakes, the festive season is also the perfect chance for some self-indulgence.

Give yourself a well-deserved break this Christmas at one-stop shopping destination Great World. With its plethora of shops and offering, you can definitely find something up your alley.

1. For the workaholic with a never-ending to-do list

We know relaxing is probably the last item on your to-do list, but your Zoom meetings and spreadsheets can wait. Take a day off to unwind and what better way to do so than with nature?

This holiday season, pop by The Green Capsule and try your hands at making your own terrarium, green wall or airplant wreath.

Create your own living art at The Green Capsule. PHOTO: The Green Capsule

During an hour-long Christmas airplant wreath workshop, you will learn how to create and maintain your own living art. Add finishing touches to your festive decor with your very own 20cm ($80) wreath!

If wreaths aren't your thing, gift options are also aplenty at The Green Capsule. Pick up a Christmas globe terrarium DIY kit ($30), or a Christmas gift box (from $18) complete with potted succulents and a pipette, for your creative or plant-lover friend.

These Christmas globe terrarium DIY kits are sure to be a hit with every child and child-at-heart. PHOTO: The Green Capsule

This December, say hello to extra savings — spend $100 and above, and enjoy 10 per cent off when you flash this advertorial at The Green Capsule, Great World.

Alternatively, make a stop at Veronica's Florist & Gifts for some vibrant and stunning Christmas staples.

With prices from $180, choose from handmade Christmas wreaths of various sizes and Christmas Nobilis arrangements decorated with festive elements such as ilex, pine cones and a squirrel.

Pick up a Christmas wreath for some festive mood at home. PHOTO: Veronica's Florist & Gifts

After a much-needed breath of fresh air, head over to Hooga for some decor or knick-knacks to spruce up your home. Especially now that remote working's here to stay, your work environment at home can make a world of difference.

With prices under $19.90, pick out unique yet timeless pieces to jazz up your workspace or as gifts for your loved ones.

Scented candles are a must for every WFH work space. PHOTO: Hooga

The extensive range of home fragrances from diffusers to scented candles, minimalistic faux botanical pieces, cosy blankets and more, will leave you spoilt for choice.

What's more, from Dec 3 to 9, you can get an exclusive gift set worth $27 when you spend $80 and above, and flash this advertorial or quote 'HOOGAONASIAONENEWS' at Hooga, Great World.

Each gift set consists of a Hooga reed diffuser and plush toy, and are limited to the first 100 customers, so hurry on down!

Visit them at Great World: The Green Capsule, #02-143, Veronica's Florist & Gifts, #B1-126, Hooga, #02-131

2. For the 24/7 parent who is always on the go

From fetching your kids between places to daily grocery shopping, comfort is essential for running these endless errands. This is more than enough reason to indulge in quality pieces and footwear this Christmas.

Walk in comfort and style with Sunnystep. Tailored for Asian foot shapes that are wider and flatter, their footwear boasts features such as acupressure massage points and anti-shock gel cushioning in the insoles. Plus, the shoes are blister-free and come with water-resistant uppers.

Feel what walking on clouds feel like with Sunnystep's Cloud walker. PHOTO: Sunnystep

​​​

With a modern sleek look, Sunnystep shoes are perfect for work, casual days and travel. Hot sellers include the lightweight and versatile Balance slider ($115) and Cloud walker ($125).

Now till Jan 2, get $18 off* your second and every additional pair or get $5 off* any purchase when you flash this advertorial at Sunnystep, Great World.

*Promotions are mutually exclusive.

If you want to do some shopping for your kids, Liliewoods Social's Peppa Pig advent calendar ($40) is the perfect companion as they count down to Christmas.

Each set consists of 23 mini storybooks and comes with a limited edition Peppa Pig book box. Get 20 per cent off when you purchase three sets or more.

A gift that would make any child's day. PHOTO: Liliewoods Social

No time to make Christmas dinner amid last-minute shopping and party prep? A Christmas roast duck bundle from London Fat Duck will be the perfect showstopper.

At $88, enjoy a whole roast duck, complemented with red wine cherry sauce, roasted vegetables and truffle roasted potatoes.

Your perfect Christmas dinner set all laid out. PHOTO: London Fat Duck

P.S. Duck is the new turkey and this dish will be a hit for both young and old. But snag your bundle fast — the promotion is only available till Dec 25, while stocks last.

Visit them at Great World: Sunnystep, #01-173, Liliewoods Social, #02-113, London Fat Duck, #B1-108

3. For the one who's all about self-love first

No matter how many meetings you've lined up or errands left to run, you can always find a way to squeeze in a quick sweat session or a five-minute brain break.

If you're looking to keep health a priority this holiday, step up your fitness game with new gear from Gear Up/BeachBody. Designed to activate muscles, relieve fatigue and promote ventilation, their athletic wear will help you get the most out of your next workout.

Look rad and feel powerful. PHOTO: Gear Up/BeachBody

Look out for their latest collection, coming this December. Gear Up/BeachBody's upcoming launch will feature their Align zip front bra designed for high-impact workouts, ultralight and breathable Sheer stripe bra, as well as super versatile Army green camo tight and Sheer stripe 7/8 tight.

After an adrenaline-filled workout, a rejuvenating bath is the perfect remedy before you hit the ground running again.

Pamper yourself with a home care bundle from Terre Bleue for a fuss-free spa session in the comforts of your home.

Get a fuss-free spa session in the comforts of your home. PHOTO: Terre Bleue

From now till Christmas, get a rose or lavender shower gel (250ml) at 50 per cent off when you purchase a tea tree or lavender pine scrub (80g).

Each shopper is limited to two sets, so why not grab another set for your mum or best friend who deserves the treat too?

Visit them at Great World: Gear Up/BeachBody, #01-109, Terre Bleue, #02-101

Not forgetting other lifestyle, dining, fashion and beauty destinations, there's something for everyone at Great World.

This Christmas, Great World has a special surprise for their shoppers. From now till Dec 19, simply snap a picture of an item on your wishlist, and share why you want this item with the hashtag #GWishlist and tag @greatworldsingapore on Instagram.

If you're nice this year, you may just receive a message granting your wish!

More exciting promotions are lined up for Great Rewards Members — including the chance to walk away with up to $18,000 worth of gadgets, electronics and wellness products!

Here's what Great Rewards Members can look forward to:

A lucky draw chance with every $60 spent. Maximum 20 chances per member per day.

Spend $60 to redeem a gift wrap set. Maximum two redemptions per member each day.

Spend $80, or $60 for Passion Card members, to redeem a sure-win Christmas spin. Limited to first 1,000 redemptions.

Spend $150 to redeem an exclusive Great World Loqi bag worth $19.90. Limited to first 580 redemptions.

Redeem a $10 Great Rewards e-Voucher when you charge $100 to a DBS/POSB card. Limited to first 800 redemptions.

Terms and conditions apply.

Redeem this exclusive Great World Loqi bag worth $19.90 when you spend over $150. PHOTO: Great World

Exclusive to AsiaOne readers, get 600 Great Rewards Points (worth $3) when you key in 'AOXMAS600' in the Great Rewards mobile app. If you're not a Great Rewards member yet, download the app today to enjoy more perks!

Spend an unforgettable holiday season at the shopping paradise this year. Visit greatworld.com.sg for the latest promotions.

