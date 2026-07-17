'It hurts me so much to end the engagement': 22-year-old shares how partner of 7 years cheated on her

For Mabel Kee, her upcoming wedding was supposed to be one of the best days of her life.

But all that came crashing down when she found out that her fiance had allegedly been cheating on her over the past year.

In a tell-all video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday (July 15), the 22-year-old shared that she and her fiance, who is also 22, had gotten engaged on Oct 17, 2025.

She had planned the entire wedding and all the wedding vendors had already been paid for, with most of the money coming from her own pocket. The pair was also planning to try for the June 2026 HDB Build-To-Order exercise.

"We wanted to get married because we were together for, at that point, six years. Now we've been together for seven years," she explained.

"He's still finishing year three of polytechnic. He doesn't have a full-time job, no [driving] license, [hasn't served in the] army. And don't get me wrong, I was okay with all of that. In fact, I told him not to worry about it because we are still young. We are only 22, I saw a lot of potential in our future."

Mabel shared that for the longest time, she thought she had been in a "healthy relationship" with her fiance, because he treated her like a "queen" and took very good care of her.

However, they encountered some challenges along the way and went through three "major breakups" in 2020, 2022 and 2025.

Fiance tried to call off engagement

A series of unfortunate events led Mabel to the conclusion that her fiance had been cheating on her.

It started on May 2, when her fiance went out for a boys' night at a club.

Four or five days before the outing, he had asked Mabel if he could spend the evening with his friends, and she agreed.

"But on the day itself, I don't know why I was very emotional. I lashed out at him for going without me, because I could go, but he didn't want me to come," she recounted.

In anger, she sent him many hurtful text messages. She also forwarded a message from her friend to her private Telegram channel which her fiance is also in that "jokingly" said: "Divorce that red flag."

After the incident, the couple reconciled, but two weeks later, Mabel's fiance began acting very cold towards her.

"He told me that it was because he was very busy with group projects and school work, but it didn't explain his behaviour towards me, [I didn't understand] why he was treating me like that just because he was busy," she said.

When she later confronted him on May 16 or 17 during a stayover at his house, he admitted that he was being cold because he couldn't get over the forwarded message in which Mabel's friend asked her to divorce him.

He also shared that he didn't understand why Mabel had been so upset that day and said she was too "emotionally dependent" on him.

After Mabel apologised, the couple agreed to take a break, which she assumed would last about a week. She also got her friend who sent the message to apologise, which her fiance acknowledged.

On May 23, Mabel's fiance said that he was reconsidering their engagement because of the incident, and he gave her two weeks to try and change his mind about ending the relationship.

To do so, Mabel gifted him a basket filled with his favourite treats, gave him tickets to a The Weeknd concert and wrote an apology letter, which she passed to him on May 28.

"I was really reflecting on my actions and even though I didn't think my crash out was worth ending a seven-year relationship and engagement, I wanted to see things from his perspective," she said.

They met two more times on May 31 and June 7, but Mabel's fiance avoided her for the rest of the two-week period and made excuses such as being sick.

He later told her that he was still leaning towards ending the engagement and the pair agreed that Mabel would try to win him back for another two weeks.

Finding out about the other girl

From June 10 to 11, Mabel stayed over at her fiance's house and after he left home for his internship, her "feminine intuition" prompted her to check his iPad.

On it was a photograph of a note he wrote on June 10, comparing Mabel to his polytechnic classmate, whom Mabel had previously told her fiance that she was uncomfortable with.

Providing some background of her fiance's relationship with this girl, Mabel shared that for around three months, he had lied about going to bed and would call this classmate on Discord instead, with some of these calls lasting up to seven hours.

When confronted, he told Mabel that he was working on school projects with this girl and Mabel let the incident slide.

Angry with the note, Mabel confronted her fiance, who said that he just wanted to write down good qualities of both Mabel and his classmate and discuss these with one of his close friends. He also admitted that he had been infatuated with the girl in 2025 when he was having problems with Mabel.

When she stayed over at his house on June 13, she went through his Grab ride history and found out that he had repeatedly booked trips to a location she called "Hougang Blk ABC".

She recalled that in 2025, she had confronted him about his ride history to the exact same location. Back then, he claimed that he just went there with his friends for supper after their co-curricular activities (CCA).

Mabel grew suspicious because her fiance attended school at Nanyang Polytechnic, which was nowhere near Hougang Blk ABC. She also pulled out past text messages coinciding with the Grab ride timings, which revealed that he had lied about his whereabouts over the past few months.

She also found out that during the two-week period when she had tried to convince him why they should not end the engagement, he had repeatedly gone over to Hougang Blk ABC despite saying that he was not feeling well.

Upset, she confronted him again. He told her that his male friend stayed at Hougang Blk ABC, so he and his friends would often go there to hang out. He claimed that he never told Mabel about these meetings because he thought she would get upset over him hanging out with his friends.

Not believing his story, she asked a friend with a fake social media account to ask her fiance's friend if he really stayed in Hougang, and learned that it was not true.

When called out again, Mabel's fiance denied that there was another girl involved and once again claimed that Hougang Blk ABC was just a supper spot where he and his friends would hang out at after school. He also said that he secretly smokes and drinks there, which are vices Mabel does not like.

"Mind you, this man is very lazy with me. He doesn't like to travel. When we are at his house, he always goes to the mall right beside it, he doesn't ever want to go anywhere else. So I was very confused, why was he acting like that with his friends?" said Mabel.

She added that after doing some investigating, she found out that the only decent food spot at Hougang Blk ABC was a dim sum stall.

"If he is always coming here for supper, why isn't he booking a Grab ride to the dim sum place or kopitiam? Why does he take direct rides to Hougang Blk ABC?"

Suspicious that her fiance was having an affair with his polytechnic classmate, Mabel did some digging and found an Instagram post where the girl had shared her commute to work.

After comparing this with Google Maps, she discovered that the girl does stay in Hougang. Mabel also checked the girl's background and found out that her primary and secondary schools were located near Hougang Blk ABC.

One of Mabel's friends also went to Hougang Blk ABC to do some snooping and found that the cracks in the walls matched the ones in a photo that the polytechnic classmate had taken against a wall.

With the evidence, Mabel and her friends went to talk to the girl in hopes of finding out the truth. However, the girl denied everything and shared her side of the story, which matched up with Mabel's fiance's account of the events. She also said that she had never given Mabel's fiance her home address.

"I was prepared for every scenario except for her denying any involvement," Mabel recounted.

Despite the girl claiming that she was innocent, Mabel and her friends grew suspicious when she refused to call Mabel's fiance on her phone.

"If she was not guilty, she would have just called him," said Mabel.

Mabel then shared more evidence of the cheating and using the Grab ride history, she proved that her fiance had visited his polytechnic classmate's house multiple times and had even slept over on one occasion.

"I didn't think that he would cheat on me and when he told me that Hougang is just a place where his CCA friends go to, I just believed him, I didn't go and dig into it because I'm not insane. I'm only insane now because I know there's something going on."

Mabel also revealed that when she hinted on her social media platforms that her fiance had cheated on her, several people from his polytechnic came forward to tell her that they were aware of the cheating and had not told her because they thought she knew.

Despite all the evidence, Mabel's fiance denied all the accusations and said that he had lost feelings for Mabel.

That was when she made the painful decision to end the relationship.

"It hurt me so much to end the engagement but it was what was best for myself. I had enough of being disrespected for two months."

To recoup some of the money she sank into the wedding, she is selling a wedding planner book she compiled during the process of preparing for her big day, for $30 each.

AsiaOne has reached out to Mabel for more information.

Netizen reactions

Mabel's video has since gone viral, garnering over 400,000 views in under two days, and many netizens have chimed in regarding her ordeal.

Several praised her for being brave and exposing her fiance, while others condemned his actions and said that he was in the wrong.

"I wouldn't want to marry someone who expects me to be the provider, planner, problem solver and responsible adult for everything, as a woman. To me, [your fiance] was being a princess. Glad you made it out of there and I genuinely wish and hope all the best for you in the future," said one netizen.

Another said: "He is such a narcissist to put the blame on you to end the engagement, good riddance."

There were also some who pointed out that it was a good thing Mabel found out about the cheating before she and her fiance officially tied the knot.

"Thank God you found out before you both got married. Blessing in disguise," one wrote, while another said that Mabel had "dodged a bomb".

Some netizens who have experienced being cheated on shared their thoughts on the situation too.

"As someone who got cheated on twice, the formula is the same. If you see these in your relationship and red flags start going off, it is a 95 per cent chance they are actually cheating. Even if it happens just once. Trust me."

Others were more perplexed by how Mabel's fiance had taken so many Grab rides, with one saying: "The real mystery is how this guy with no job other than [being an] intern is able to afford all these Grab rides."

Some netizens even went so far as to do some "snooping" themselves.

One made a video of himself going to Hougang Blk ABC to try the "famous dim sum".

@yoonken0 TRYING HOUGANG BLK ABC DIMSUM! Is he CHEATING? Or is the food just THAT GOOD! ♬ original sound - Sakamoto's Bakery

His final verdict? Cheating.

Another TikToker made a satire video about how the ABC Mart at Hougang is the actual place where the cheating occurred.

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melissateo@asiaone.com