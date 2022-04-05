Fiat 500 owners can now earn cryptocurrency for efficient driving

Fiat has launched a cryptocurrency scheme with UK-based tech startup Kiri Technologies that rewards new electric 500 owners in the UK for driving more efficiently.

Drivers of the electric supermini will receive the firm's KiriCoins cryptocurrency for their efficient driving, which will get measured by the Fiat 500's own eco:Score function, and will gain more coins the more efficiently they drive.

These coins can then be exchanged for a variety of services from Kiri Technologies's partners, including Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify and Airbnb.

Fiat states that with this new initiative in place, the typical UK driver can expect to gain up to $220 worth of cryptocurrency, which in Fiat's calculations should net users the equivalent of 18 months subscription of Netflix, or 12 months of Spotify subscriptions based on UK prices.

The KiriCoins can also be spent on overseas holidays thanks to the firm's recent addition of Airbnb as a partner, allowing New 500 owners to cash in and venture out on a long-awaited city break to some of Europe's most popular cities.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.