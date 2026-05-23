Fifa World Cup 2026 accessibility guide: Tickets, stadiums, transport and travel

Fifa World Cup 2026 spans 16 host cities across the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Fans with disabilities, mobility limitations or sensory needs have a clear set of ticketing options, transport rights and stadium provisions to plan around.

This guide covers what Fifa has confirmed, what venues typically provide, what the law guarantees in each host country, and the practical questions to settle before booking.

Accessible Tickets and the Fifa Inclusion Programme

FIFA has set aside a dedicated allocation of accessibility tickets for every match.

These tickets sit either in designated accessible sections or in seats with easier routes to entrances, toilets and exits.

Three ticket categories

Wheelchair User — a wheelchair bay rather than a fixed seat.

Easy Access Standard — minimal-step seating located near accessible amenities for fans who do not require a wheelchair space.

Easy Access Amenity — extra space, accessibility for service dogs and minimal-step access whenever possible.

Companion tickets

Each accessibility ticket may be paired with up to three Accessibility Ticket Companion seats, within the standard four-ticket household limit.

For matches in Mexico, only one companion ticket may be purchased per Wheelchair User ticket.

Wheelchair bays typically allow only two adjacent seats — the wheelchair user and one companion. Additional companions are seated as close as possible but adjacency is not guaranteed.

How to apply

Accessibility tickets are offered in every sales phase, either through random-selection draws or by direct purchase when capacity allows.

Companion seats are requested via the “Accessibility Ticket Companion” option in Fifa's contact form.

Stadium accessibility: What most venues offer (and what varies)

National accessibility law sets a binding floor at all 11 US venues, both Canadian venues and the three Mexican venues.

US and Canadian stadiums sit well above the legal minimum. Mexican venues are completing modernisation upgrades for the tournament.

Most venues provide:

Wheelchair bays with adjacent companion seats, distributed across price categories and levels

Accessible parking close to dedicated gates

Step-free routes, lifts and accessible toilets on each level

Lowered counters at concessions and ticketing points

Assistive listening devices for hearing-impaired fans

Service-animal welcome policies, with relief areas signposted at most venues

FIFA used Audio Descriptive Commentary, KultureCity sensory support and haptic match-following devices at the Fifa Club World Cup 2025 and said its fan operations team continues to explore accessibility innovations as the 2026 World Cup approaches.

Venue-by-venue confirmation is still being released in the run-up to the tournament.

Bag policy, medical equipment and mobility aids

FIfa is enforcing a uniform clear-bag policy at all 16 venues. The standard rules are strict, but medical exemptions are built in.

Medical liquids up to 500 ml, medically required food and medications including syringes are permitted within Fifa's documented limits, with a medical certificate in English, French or Spanish where required

Manual and powered wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and prosthetics are exempt from the bag-size limit

Service animals are admitted with the fan and do not count as a bag

Spare batteries for powered chairs should be carried in their original packaging

Carry a doctor’s note or prescription for injectables and controlled medication

Plan to arrive at least 90 minutes before kick-off.

Accessibility lanes can move faster than general queues but staff still need time to verify medical items.

Getting to stadiums: Accessible transport

Public transit is the most reliable way to reach most host stadiums on match days, when road closures and security perimeters extend several blocks around the venue.

Accessibility levels vary widely by city.

US

All US public transit must meet ADA standards — step-free buses, kneeling features and trained driver assistance.

Stadium-adjacent rail and metro stations are typically lift-equipped, though elevator outages happen. Check the operator’s real-time status page on the day.

Most host-city transit agencies operate paratransit (door-to-door) services for registered disabled riders; in the US, ADA complementary paratransit is required on a next-day basis

Wheelchair-accessible ride-hail (Uber WAV, Lyft Access) is available in major US host cities, though availability tightens sharply on match days

Accessible-vehicle rentals are best booked far in advance

Canada

Toronto’s TTC will operate accessible buses and streetcars throughout the tournament, supported by Wheel-Trans door-to-door service.

Go Transit is the official World Cup 2026 transit partner, with enhanced Go Train service on all six Toronto match days.

Exhibition Go Station sits steps from BMO Field. Wheel-Trans drops off at Gates 1 and 3, and Gate 5 is the main accessible entry.

In Vancouver, the SkyTrain is the most accessible mass-transit system at any host city — every station is step-free with level boarding.

HandyDART will operate dedicated drop-off zones outside BC Place on Expo Boulevard and Nelson Street on match days.

Stadium–Chinatown and Yaletown–Roundhouse stations close to pedestrian access on local match days; travel to Main Street–Science World station instead.

Mexico

Mexico City: Metrobus lines are wheelchair-friendly with low-floor buses and platform-level boarding. The deeper Metro network is largely not step-free. For Estadio Azteca, the standard public-transport route is Metro Line 2 to Tasquena, then the Xochimilco Light Rail to Estadio Azteca station; check station-by-station accessibility and matchday assistance before relying on a fully step-free trip

Guadalajara: SITEUR Line 3 is the newest and most accessible light-rail line, connecting to Estadio Akron via dedicated shuttle on match days

Monterrey: Metrorrey Line 2 has lifts at most major stations; check station-by-station before relying on it

Accessible taxis and pre-booked private transfers fill the gaps where public transit is not yet step-free

For drivers crossing borders, international permit rules differ by country.

Air travel: Flying with mobility aids and service animals

Practical essentials align across the three host countries, though each is governed by a different aviation regulator.

Airlines accept battery-powered wheelchairs and their batteries free of charge; hazardous-materials packaging is supplied by the carrier when required

Manual wheelchairs and mobility devices are stowed without counting against baggage allowance

Service animals on US-bound flights must be dogs individually trained to perform tasks for a disabled handler; emotional-support animals are not covered

For US flights of eight hours or more, a service-animal relief attestation form is required

Airport assistance is requested separately from the airline booking:

US: TSA Cares — online form or 855-787-2227, at least 72 hours before departure

Canada: CATSA’s Family and Accessible Line at security checkpoints

Mexico: request through the airline at booking; AFAC rules require carrier and airport assistance

Accessible accommodation: Booking the right room

Hotel demand around World Cup 2026 is already producing rate surges of several hundred percent in some host cities.

Accessible-room inventory is limited, so book early and ask the right questions.

“ADA room” (US), “barrier-free” or “accessible” (Canada) and “habitacion accesible” (Mexico) are not interchangeable — confirm exact features in writing before paying

Ask whether the bathroom has a roll-in shower or a bath with grab bars; for many wheelchair users this is the make-or-break feature

Confirm door widths, bed height, lowered light switches and visual fire alarms for fans with hearing impairments

Phone the property directly after booking online — accessible inventory is sometimes mis-flagged in OTA listings

Fifa Fan Festivals: Accessibility at the free fan zones

Fifa Fan Festivals are free, family-friendly viewing zones running across all 39 tournament days. Accessibility provisions sit alongside the giant screens and food trucks.

Raised viewing platforms for wheelchair users and their companions, sited for clear sightlines

Step-free routes throughout the festival footprint

Accessible toilets and lowered service counters

Sign-language interpretation announced at flagship moments such as opening day and final-weekend programming

Specific Fan Festival provisions are confirmed venue by venue and finalised closer to the tournament.

Your legal rights in each host country

This section covers the enforceable legal framework, not what individual venues choose to offer.

US

The ADA sets a binding floor for stadium, hotel, transit and venue accessibility.

Wheelchair seating must include adjacent companion seats and must be distributed across price categories and stadium levels rather than isolated.

Stadiums above 5,000 seats must provide at least 36 wheelchair spaces, plus one additional space for every 200 seats over 5,000.

Complaints are filed with the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

Canada

The federal Accessible Canada Act applies to interprovincial transport, airports and federally regulated services.

Ontario layers on the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), which mandates accessible customer service, transport and built-environment standards.

British Columbia operates the BC Accessibility Act with comparable obligations on public bodies and transit.

Mexico

This federal inclusion law guarantees access to public services, transport and venues.

Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) added binding accessibility rules for airports and air services in a recent update published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación.

Enforcement varies by municipality — Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey have the strongest visitor-facing infrastructure.

Air travel

The ACAA covers all flights to, from or within the US, including foreign carriers. Canadian carriers are bound by the Canadian Transportation Agency’s accessible transportation regulations. Mexican carriers are bound by AFAC.

All three regimes guarantee acceptance of mobility devices at no charge.

What to confirm before booking

Which Fifa accessibility category fits your needs — Wheelchair User, Easy Access Standard or Easy Access Amenity

How many companion tickets you need, and whether any matches are in Mexico (one-companion limit applies)

The exact accessible entry gate and drop-off point at each stadium you are visiting

Whether the hotel has a roll-in shower or a bath with grab bars — request this in writing

The accessible-transit route from your hotel to the stadium, including any matchday station closures

Whether your destination airport offers pre-booked assistance

For powered wheelchairs: battery type, watt-hour rating and the airline’s specific stowage requirements

For service animals: relief-area documentation for any US flight of eight hours or more, plus border paperwork

Prescriptions and a doctor’s letter for injectables, controlled medication and any large medical device

The cancellation and refund policy on every booking — accessible inventory is hardest to re-book at short notice

Frequently Asked Questions

What if my assigned wheelchair platform has an obstructed sightline?

Accessible seating must offer sightlines comparable to nearby standard seating under both ADA rules and Fifa's own venue standards. If the assigned platform falls short, raise it with stadium accessibility staff on arrival; relocations within accessible sections are possible when capacity allows.

Are guide and service animals subject to quarantine when crossing between the US, Canada and Mexico?

No formal quarantine, but each country has documentation rules.

Dogs entering the US from Canada or Mexico need a CDC Dog Import Form; dogs that have only been in rabies-free or low-risk countries in the previous six months generally do not need additional CDC documents.

Canada exempts accompanied assistance dogs from import restrictions.

Mexico does not require a health certificate or vaccination record for dogs and cats born in, or coming from, the US or Canada, though SENASICA still carries out an entry inspection.

Check current rules close to travel.

What happens if my powered wheelchair is damaged by the airline?

Under the US Air Carrier Access Act, the airline must repair or replace a damaged wheelchair at no cost to the passenger and provide a comparable loaner in the meantime.

Canadian and Mexican rules carry similar obligations.

File a written claim before leaving the airport and keep photographs of the device before check-in.

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This article was first published in Wego.