Fifth-gen BMW X5 unveiled with 5 different powertrains

'Technology-open' is a term you've probably heard BMW throw around zealously of late — a reference to its pursuit of multiple powertrains for the same model.

Yet nowhere else will this be more apparent than in one of the returning heavyweights of its lineup: The all-new BMW X5.

Long held up as one of the pioneers of the luxury SUV game, the X5 enters a fresh generation now wielding not just the overhauled styling, futuristic interior, and Neue Klasse electric tech of the iX3 and i3 (For those who want an electric SUV, at least).

Rather, it also reveals a trick that the Chinese marques have yet to democratise for the masses: Hydrogen power.

That means that for its landmark fifth-generation, the X5 is promising to storm back onto a crowded luxe-SUV scene with not just two or three, but a whopping five different powertrains.

The first four are similar to what we've already seen on the updated 7 Series: Mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines (the X5 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive), two petrol plug-in hybrid powertrains (either the X5 50e xDrive or M Performance M60e xDrive), and the pure electric iX5.

The luminous fifth one, however, takes the form of a fuel-cell EV — dubbed the iX5 Hydrogen.

The fact that BMW has managed to pull this off speaks to the engineering prowess of the team.

Picture this: The same space in which BMW has managed to fit in the battery cells and electric motors for the pure-electric iX5 also doubles up, in some way, as the space for the hydrogen tanks and fuel cells for the iX5 Hydrogen.

It's a neat, deceptively simple trick — dubbed Hydrogen Flat Storage — that belies the model's complex tech.

Still, those who have been following BMW's hydrogen journey closely will know that this technically isn't the first iX5 Hydrogen to have been produced by the firm.

The upcoming car does, however, mark a brand-first for BMW in being its first hydrogen-powered model to enter mass production.

BMW is likewise remaining coy about which markets exactly will receive the car, although it's not misguided to see it being pushed to markets that already have hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in place, such as Japan, South Korea, and the American state of California.

All that clever powertrain packaging unfortunately does translate to the X5 losing one of its arguably iconic hallmarks: Fitting a third row in is no longer possible, pushing the X5 out of the seven-seat territory it once shared with the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7.

For packaging and design reasons, the X5 no longer has a split tailgate mechanism either.

While the X5's powertrain chameleonism means that it doesn't ride on the all-electric Neue Klasse architecture a la the iX3 and i3, the all-electric iX5 — like the updated i7 limo — does incorporate Neue Klasse technologies heavily.

That means a powerful 800V electric architecture, as well as BMW's new Gen6 cylindrical cells.

But the iX5 comes with a key advantage over the iX3: Extra height, which has allowed BMW to utilise taller cells (120mm versus the 95mm ones on the iX3) to boost energy content of its battery.

The result: Power comes from a massive 140kWh item that — like the iX3 — also gives it a WLTP-rated range of over 800km (bear in mind that this is a heavier and larger car than the iX3).

Peak charging speed is the fastest we've seen on a BMW too, topping out over 450kW.

Only the dual-motor iX5 60 xDrive has been revealed at launch, with output standing at a heady 425kW (570bhp) and 805Nm of torque for a 4.7 second century sprint.

If you're still fixating on the numbers alone, however, you clearly don't know BMW well enough.

The brand states the iX5 will also get the hyper-powerful Heart of Joy ECU — responsible for the car's driving dynamics; it's also made sure (weirdly, for a large SUV) to give it near 50:50 weight distribution.

Adaptive suspension is standard across all variants, though BMW has a whole range of chassis upgrades on hand for those willing to shell out more cash, including one with rear-axle steering.

As a strong vote of confidence in its latest-generation vision of the X5, BMW is sticking to the same, single-model DNA that it has pursued with the updated 7 Series and the i3.

That means that regardless of whether you prefer to pull up to a petrol station, fast charge your X5 over dinner, or refuel it with liquid hydrogen, you're effectively getting the same exterior and interior experience.

On the outside, the iX3's minimalist design language has been applied to similar effect on the X5, albeit with extra grandeur and presence.

Most notably, that means smoother surfaces, a wide rear end, and downsized twin kidneys.

Your quick tells that this is the X5, however, take the form of two unique design features.

The first is its set of adaptive head lights, which — subtlety be damned — come with double 'X' light icons.

You can imagine sending a clear message to road hoggers on the Lane 1 of the CTE, though those who find it too aggressive also need not fret; these can be switched back to simple 'slats' through the infotainment system.

Secondly, if you've been wondering all this time where the curious-looking 'winglet' handles of the Vision Neue Klasse X concept car had disappeared to, they've finally emerged here too, on the X5.

More than just a vanity feature, BMW states that these make opening the doors a less effortful affair; and besides, soft-closing automatic doors come as standard too.

Elsewhere, the X5 boasts the same tech-heavy driving interface already seen on BMW's latest members.

That means a button-light Panoramic iDrive system — save for the still unconventional-looking steering wheel — that includes the ever-stunning Panoramic Vision display.

As the first mid-sized member of BMW's new Neue Klasse era, the X5 also straddles middle ground between the 7 Series and the iX3.

The front passenger display makes a return — as an option — while finer attention to interior craft takes the form of plusher leather, and a stunning three-dimensional effect used for the car's ambient lighting.

Perhaps the most interesting bit of the interior, however? The use of slate — a fine-grained metamorphic rock — whose cold, solid texture lends incredible presence to the centre console.

While BMW has made considerable efforts to diversify its supply chain network in recent years, the new X5 will carry forth the legacy of its forebears and continue to roll out of Plant Spartanburg — also known as the Home of X.

In fact, the iX5's start-of-production here in end-2026 will mark the production of the first electric BMW in the US.

The market launch of the all-new X5 is set to commence before 2026 comes to a close with the X5 40 xDrive and X5 40d xDrive variants.

The fully-electric iX5 60 xDrive, plug-in hybrid X5 50e xDrive, and X5 M60e xDrive will follow in early 2027, while the iX5 Hydrogen should see its international launch in 2028.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.