'A fighter': Shanmugam praises Yishun hawker for running stall while battling stage 4 cancer

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam shared an inspiring story behind one of his hawker food haunts over the weekend.

On Saturday (Nov 8), he took to Facebook to speak about Hai Nan Zai, a hawker stall at Chong Pang Market and Food Centre selling a variety of local stir-fried dishes including oyster omelette, hokkien mee — and according to the minister, one of his favourite hawker foods: carrot cake.

He opened the post with: "Teo: A carrot cake chef and a fighter."

Continued Shanmugam: "Teo has been frying carrot cake and char kway teow at Hai Nan Zai for the past five years. He makes a very good plate of carrot cake — crispy, full of flavour with a hint of wok hey."

But the minister also spoke about other aspects beyond the dish.

In the post, he also revealed that Teo, the hawker behind the stall, had been diagnosed with stage four intestinal cancer.

The minister added that the hawker has since completed chemotherapy and will be going for his review soon.

Sharing his conversation with Teo, Shanmugam stated that Teo did not stop working despite his diagnosis — instead opting to make lifestyle and diet changes to cope with the side effects of chemotherapy.

Throughout his treatment, he continued to show up for work at the stall, starting his day from as early as 1.30am.

"Inspiring," said Shanmugam. "I wish him all the best, and a full and complete recovery."

The story moved not only the minister, but also other Singaporeans online.

Many commented on the post — sending their well wishes, making plans to support the stall in person, and commending Teo for his tenacity.

"He is a real fighter," a netizen wrote.

Commented another: "God bless him, what a tough cookie he is."

The post also caught the attention of Teo's daughter, who thanked the minister for the empathy and kindness in his service, and for supporting her dad.

"Dear Sir Shanmugam, I am Jasmine Teo here [sic], this carrot cake uncle you have lifted emotionally, mentally and spiritually, is my Papa," she wrote.

"Thank God for your presence, and we are blessed that we have great and empathetic leaders like you who serve with heart, and treat others with kindness and dignity. On behalf of my family, may God bless you and your family too Mr K Shanmugam SC."

Hai Nan Zai at Chong Pang Market and Food Centre is one of the hawkers featured in the 2025 Michelin Bib Gourmand list, and has two other outlets in Yishun.

Address: 105 Yishun Ring Road, #01-129, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, Singapore 760105

Opening hours: 8.30am to 9pm daily

[[nid:719974]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com